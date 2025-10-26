Wike arrives Dubai, to attend 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, will attend the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum (2025APCS) in Dubai this week.

The Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, made this known in a statement in Dubai, on Monday.

Wike, who left Abuja on Sunday, arrived Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), at about 4am on Monday.

He was received by the Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Dubai, Ambassador Zayyanu Ibrahim as well as officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration who had arrived earlier.

The officials were the Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority, Engr Richard Yunana Dauda, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Legal and Multilateral Cooperation, Benedict Daudu, Director, Department of Development and Control, Mukhtar Galadima, Director Engineering Services, Engr Chuks Udeh and Director of Protocol, Sani Musa Daura.

On Tuesday morning, the Minister will lead a discussion panel in which he will field questions on the FCT, and also interact with Mayors of other capital cities during the summit.

According to the event’s organizers, the 2025APCS will deliver long-term value for cities and businesses seeking trade and investment opportunities in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and beyond.

The event, which is an initiative of Brisbane City Council, Australia, is one of the most diverse convenings of mayors, city leaders, business executives and young professionals worldwide.