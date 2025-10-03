Wike announces rehabilitation of 40 more schools, flags off new road

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Friday announced plans to rehabilitate no fewer than 40 additional schools across the territory, shortly after flagging off construction work on a major road linking Wuse District to the Central Area.

Speaking at the ceremony to commence work on the Transit Way (N2) and two accompanying bridges, Wike explained that the school rehabilitation programme will add to more than 70 education projects already underway, 45 of which have been completed and furnished.

“We are going to start again the total rehabilitation of not less than 40 schools after this road flag-off. That will add to the 70 schools already ongoing, with almost 45 completed and well-furnished. Education is also something we must give priority to,” Wike stated.

He stressed that the FCT Administration is aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to ensure that no sector is left behind in development efforts.

According to him, road infrastructure, education, and healthcare remain central to Abuja’s growth, with road projects in particular key to attracting investments. He cited the decision of a Dubai investor to replicate the famous City Walk in Abuja as evidence of renewed investor confidence in the capital city’s infrastructure.

Wike revealed that the current round of flag-offs and commissioning exercises will continue until October 20, while additional critical infrastructure projects are scheduled for inauguration from November.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of State for the FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, described the project as a milestone in strengthening connectivity within the capital. She noted that the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration is delivering tangible results for residents, and commended the National Assembly for its consistent support in providing budgetary backing for the projects.