WIHCN reaffirms commitment to improved healthcare system in Nigeria

By Nnasom David

The Women in Healthcare Network (WIHCN) has reaffirmed its mission to connect, empower, and celebrate women across all sectors of the healthcare ecosystem, with a renewed focus on wellness, mentorship, and leadership development.

Speaking at the Network’s annual conference, Professor Modupe Elebute-Odunsi, CEO of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Chair of the WIHCN Board of Trustees, said the group was founded with a “simple but powerful vision” to create a community where women in healthcare can connect, learn, unlearn, and be empowered to lead.

Founded just two years ago by 15 women, the Network has rapidly grown into a dynamic movement of over 300 members across Nigeria and beyond, with active chapters in Lagos, Abuja, and the United Kingdom.

According to her “Our contributions as women in healthcare often go unrecognised. The Women in Healthcare Network exists to change this narrative to celebrate women’s impact, amplify their voices, and foster leadership across the health ecosystem.”

The Network has also partnered with national initiatives such as the Renew Her Program spearheaded by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women’s Health, Dr. Adanna Steinacker which aims to improve the lives and well-being of women across Nigeria.

Also speaking, Dr. Steinacker “As healthcare professionals, we often pour into others, our patients, our communities, our families, sometimes forgetting that true leadership begins with our own wellness.

“To be rooted in wellness is to recognise that we cannot pour from an empty cup, that rest, reflection and self-care, are not luxurious, but foundations of purpose. When we rise with purpose, grounded in wellness, we are unstoppable. We become innovators, advocates and changemakers who can transform not only our professions, but the systems that shape health for millions of women and families across Nigeria and beyond.

“In my role as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women’s Health, I am deeply committed to building a Nigeria where every woman, from the student in training to the doctor leading a hospital, has the opportunity,

the health and the support to thrive.

Through the and the partnership with the Women in Healthcare Network, we are working to ensure that your voices, your expertise and your leadership are at the heart of this transformation. To every young woman in this room, your dreams are valid, your brilliance is needed and your purpose is bigger than you can imagine. Stay rooted in your wellness, rise with intention and never forget you are the future of healthcare in Nigeria.”

The conference highlighted WIHCN’s strides in building a supportive platform for women professionals through impactful initiatives including virtual learning sessions, mentorship programs, and wellness campaigns.

Also speaking at the event, Senior Special Adviser to the president on Public Health, Dr. Uju Rochas-Anwukah, representative of vice president praised Nigerian women in healthcare as the silent custodians of the nation’s survival, describing them as “unseen, uncelebrated, but always indispensable” in safeguarding the health and continuity of the country.

She lauded the sacrifices of female healthcare workers who have served the nation through decades of medical challenges often under difficult and dangerous conditions.

Meanwhile, the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Special Adviser, Dr. kemi Ogunyemi reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a healthcare system that is inclusive, accessible, and driven by wellness, empathy, and innovation.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako acknowledged the leadership of women in both the public and private sectors, noting their impact as clinicians, innovators, policymakers, and administrators.