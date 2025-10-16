Why we’ve not released any inmate pardoned by Tinubu – AGF

Fagbemi

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, on Thursday, gave reasons why none of the inmates that were recently pardoned by President Bola Tinubu, have been released from prison custody.

According to the AGF, though the presidential prerogative of mercy was approved by the Council of State, the exercise remained inconclusive and still under review.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen, the Justice Minister said he appreciated “the public’s vigilance and constructive feedback.”

He assured that the public would be duly informed, as soon as all legal and procedural checks are concluded.

He said: “The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice wishes to clarify that no inmate approved for clemency under the recent exercise of the President’s power of prerogative of mercy has been released from custody.

“The process remains at the final administrative stage, which includes a standard review to ensure that all names and recommendations fully comply with established legal and procedural requirements before any instrument of release is issued.

“It is important to note that the last stage of the exercise, after approval by the Council of State, is the issuance of the instrument for the implementation of the decision concerning each beneficiary.

“This stage affords an opportunity for a final look at the list for remedial purposes, if any, before the instrument is forwarded to the Controller-General of Corrections for necessary action.

“This verification process is part of the standard protocol and reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and due diligence.

“The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice appreciates the public’s vigilance and constructive feedback, which continue to strengthen institutional integrity.

“Public engagement is always welcome, as it demonstrates that Nigerians care deeply about justice and good governance.

“There is no delay in the process; it is simply following the law to the letter to ensure that only those duly qualified benefit from the President’s mercy.

“As soon as all legal and procedural checks are concluded, the public will be duly informed. The rule of law does not rush; it ensures fairness.”

It will be recalled that 175 convicts and ex-convicts, were recently granted clemency by President Tinubu.

Among the beneficiaries included those that were convicted of serious crimes that included drug trafficking, terrorism, and murder.

The development elicited varied reactions, with many insisisting that some of the people that made the list did not deserve presidential pardon.