Why we suspended, revived Kano women’s empowerment programme — Gov Yusuf

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has explained the decision to suspend and later revive the state’s monthly empowerment programme for women across the 44 local government areas.

Speaking during the disbursement of another round of ₦50,000 each to about 5,200 women, the governor said the programme was temporarily paused after reports indicated that the funds were not reaching the intended beneficiaries.

“We had to pause, review, and restructure the process to make sure the support truly gets to the most vulnerable women in our rural communities,” Yusuf stated.

He noted that the empowerment initiative was inspired by his campaign visits, where he witnessed firsthand the economic challenges confronting women at the grassroots.

The governor emphasized that when properly utilized, the ₦50,000 grant could boost small businesses and improve livelihoods in rural areas.

Describing the effort as a partnership between the state and local governments, Yusuf urged beneficiaries to use the funds responsibly for the benefit of their families and communities.

He also announced plans to hold regular community town hall meetings with rural women to exchange ideas and enhance their involvement in governance.