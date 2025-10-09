Why we halted tinted glass permit enforcement – IGP Egbetokun

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has received a delegation of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by its President, Afam Josiah Osigwe, SAN, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting focused on the temporary suspension of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991, and the rationale behind the pause in enforcement.

IGP Egbetokun explained that the enforcement was temporarily halted to consider the interests of Nigerians and in deference to the NBA, pending the outcome of a Motion on Notice scheduled for 16th October 2025 at the Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State.

“We temporarily suspended the enforcement of the Act, pending the outcome of the hearing of the Motion on Notice,” the IGP said.

The Force’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that the visit provided an opportunity for “robust deliberations on issues of mutual concern,” including ways to strengthen collaboration between the police and the Bar in upholding the rule of law and promoting public confidence.

He emphasized that while there is no court order preventing enforcement, the suspension was a precautionary measure: “The Nigeria Police Force, out of consideration for the interest of Nigerians and regard for the Nigerian Bar Association, temporarily suspended the enforcement of the Act, pending the outcome of the hearing scheduled for 16th October 2025.”

To foster continued cooperation, a Police-NBA Committee has been inaugurated to enhance collaboration on matters affecting law enforcement and the administration of justice.

Motorists were urged to use the temporary suspension period to regularize their documentation and ensure compliance with regulations governing the use of tinted or shaded vehicle glass in Nigeria.

IGP Egbetokun reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to enforcing all existing laws with fairness, transparency, and respect for citizens’ rights, while maintaining effective collaboration with key stakeholders in the justice system.