Why we gave scholarships to underprivileged but brilliant students – OEF

By Henry Obetta

The Otemu Educational Foundation, OEF, on Thursday, inducted the pioneer students of its scholarship beneficiaries, marking a major stride in its mission to promote educational opportunity for underprivileged but brilliant students in Delta State.

The Beneficiary Induction Programme, BIP, held at the Main Auditorium of Western Delta University,.WDU, Oghara, formally welcomed 13 exceptional scholars selected for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The beneficiaries emerged through a rigorous four-stage screening process from a pool of 475 shortlisted applicants.

The Foundation, launched by former Delta State governor, Chief James Ibori in November 2024, aims to sponsor indigent but deserving students across Delta State, providing them with the resources to pursue higher education and achieve their potential.

Dignitaries at the event included Chief Ibori, who is the Chairman of the OEF Board of Trustees; Professor Augustine Ikelegbe, Vice Chancellor of WDU; Chairman of the OEF Board of Trustees; senior faculty members, community leaders, media representatives, and families of the beneficiaries.

In his goodwill message, Ibori reaffirmed the Foundation’s guiding philosophy of empowerment through fairness and opportunity.

“This is not charity. This is justice. This is equity. We are deliberately empowering those who have earned their place but lacked the means to claim it”, he said.

Shedding more light on why the foundation was established, Ibori said: “We recognise the vital role education plays in breaking the cycle of poverty, and our foundation is committed to providing scholarships and resources to talented students who would otherwise lack the financial means to pursue their academic dreams.

“By investing in these bright young minds, we are not only fostering individual growth but also empowering future leaders who will drive positive change in their communities and beyond.

“We believe that education is the cornerstone of progress and development. Our goal is to create an environment where every student, regardless of socio-economic background, has access to quality education and the resources needed to succeed.”

Each OEF scholar receives full tuition, accommodation, sundry fees, and a living stipend of ₦800,000 per academic year.

The beneficiaries are enrolled in diverse programmes at WDU, including Computer Science, Business Administration, Mass Communication, Law, and Environmental Science.

Programme Coordinator, Ms. Isioghene Maureen Eyikimi, described the scheme as “a launchpad for leadership and service,” noting that the scholarship also includes mentorship and personal development components.

Eyikimi said: “This scholarship is a lifeline and a loud affirmation that where you start in life should never determine how far you can go.”

The ceremony featured a pledge of excellence by the scholars, certificate presentations, and an appreciation speech by Favor Egbunowor, who spoke on behalf of the cohort.

“We pledge to honour this opportunity with excellence, integrity, and service. We will not only learn, but we will also lead,” she declared.

The Otemu Educational Foundation has announced plans to expand its scholarship coverage by 2026, with future cycles expected to include vocational and technical training tracks. The Foundation also appealed to corporate partners, philanthropists, and public-spirited Nigerians to support its vision of advancing educational equity and youth empowerment across Delta State and Nigeria.