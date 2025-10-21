Why we chose to produce Doncoco in Nigeria — Industrialist Onwunali

…As Kanayo O. Kanayo, Zubby Michael, others grace unveiling

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Iki Leads Limited, Mr. Innocent Onwunali, has explained why his company decided to produce its newest liquor brand, Doncoco, locally rather than import it.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the brand on Saturday in Lagos, Onwunali said the company’s decision was driven by the need to make premium-quality drinks affordable for Nigerians..

“We wanted more than just another bottle on the shelf,” he said. “We wanted a drink that commands presence, one that says, ‘I’ve arrived.’ From that thought, Doncoco was crafted to speak to different moods, nights, and personalities.”

Onwunali explained that the decision to produce locally was driven by the high cost of imported liquor, which often makes quality drinks inaccessible to many Nigerians. “Most of the brands we have here are imported, and when you add importation costs, they become too expensive. But since Doncoco is made in Nigeria, more people can afford it,” he said.

“Our goal is simple – to build a brand that Nigerians can own, enjoy, and take pride in. We have five variants: Vodka, Vodka with Orange, Whisky and Cola, Tequila Reposado, and Single Malt Whisky, each designed for distinct experiences”, the CEO added.

The glamorous unveiling drew major figures from Nollywood, including Kanayo O. Kanayo, Zubby Michael, Nosa Rex, and other entertainers who came to celebrate the homegrown brand.

Performing the official launch, Kanayo O. Kanayo described Doncoco as “a drink of the century, proudly manufactured on Nigerian soil.” He commended Onwunali’s vision and said the brand’s emergence shows the possibilities within local enterprise.

In the same vein, Zubby Michael praised the CEO’s humility and drive, calling him “a role model whose leadership speaks volumes.”

Other brand ambassadors including Catherine Onoja, Dukori Patience, and Liberian-born influencer, Fanta Kouyateh, shared their excitement about representing what they described as “a vibrant, inclusive, and truly Nigerian experience.”