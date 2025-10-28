Why moving to US felt like biggest mistake – Teju Babyface

Comedian and television host Teju Babyface has shared a candid account of his relocation to the United States, revealing that he initially regretted the decision.

Speaking in a recent YouTube video, Teju said many people fall into the trap of believing life is easier abroad, only to realise that every environment comes with its own set of struggles.

He said, “The issue with life is that we almost suffer from ‘the grass is greener on the other side syndrome’ you understand that, you’ve heard about it before. When we’re standing in one place, in one position in life and we’re looking at another position at another place from where we’re standing, from our advantage point, that other place looks very green, very rosy, very appealing and we want to be there. The problem is that we don’t see the challenges of that side from where we are standing.”

The entertainer explained that his move to the US came with unexpected difficulties, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic began shortly after he and his family settled in.

“When we were leaving Nigeria, I knew beyond the shadow of a doubt that it was the necessary next step in my career evolution – for us as a family, as a unit. But when we got here and the challenges started, especially when you consider that COVID-19 started a few months after we arrived, I was convinced I had made the biggest mistake of my life,” the comic star said.

“America has its own unique challenges that you will go through – tough challenges. Then when you add COVID on top of that, ah! For about three years, I was convinced that I had made the biggest mistake of my life. That I had shot myself in the foot.”

Teju said the difficult period helped him understand, for the first time, the depth of emotion behind a lyric by legendary musician King Sunny Ade.

“I had a phrase for it. I was convinced that I had taken a ruinous risk. The kind of risk that leads to ruin. Because I was completely lost and had no idea where my life was going. For the first time, I could understand what King Sunny Ade meant when he sang. I never understood what he meant in that song, and I’d been singing that song all of my life. But for the first time, I understood his sentiment,” he stated.