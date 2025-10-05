Why miscommunication, not personality, is ruining relationships – Miracle Femi Lazarus

By Ayo Onikoyi

Amid the rising number of broken marriages and strained relationships, experts are warning that the real culprit may not always be incompatibility or lack of love, but something far subtler: poor communication.

It often begins with something small. For Linda, it was a slammed door. Jason had come home late again. When Linda asked where he had been, her tone was sharper than she intended. Jason, exhausted and defensive, brushed past her with a muttered, “Not this again.” Minutes later, they were shouting.

Another night of tension. Another round of misunderstanding. Another silence stretching into the night.

To his friends, Jason complained: “I don’t know what’s wrong with her. She just flips out. I can’t reason with her.” But Linda wasn’t losing her mind—she was losing her voice. She wasn’t difficult, just misunderstood. And Jason? He wasn’t cold or uncaring. He simply hadn’t learned a different way to respond.

This scene is not unique to one couple. It plays out in homes across Nigeria and around the world every day. The tragic irony is that many partners assume the other person is the problem, when in reality the deeper issue is poor communication.

It is tempting to label a spouse as too sensitive, moody, or impossible. But those intense emotions may not be signs of dysfunction. They are often signals of emotional disconnection.

Poor communication distorts intentions. It turns requests into criticism, silence into punishment, and vulnerability into perceived attacks. When people feel unheard or invalidated, they may cry, withdraw, shout, or shut down. These responses are rarely meant to cause harm—they are desperate attempts to be seen.

Love alone is not enough. Without the ability to express needs, resolve conflict, and hold difficult conversations safely, even the strongest love can unravel.

Unaddressed, bad communication can lead to constant misunderstandings, unmet expectations, quiet resentment, repeated conflict, and eventually a breakdown of trust and intimacy.

Often, arguments are not really about the dishes left undone, lateness to an owambe, or the tone of voice in a hard conversation. They are about unspoken feelings lying beneath the surface—needs and fears that couples never learned how to express.

The good news is that communication is not a personality trait, but a skill. Like cooking jollof or navigating Lagos traffic, it can be learned, practiced, and improved.

With healthier communication, couples can reduce defensiveness and blame, rebuild emotional safety, deepen understanding, and replace tension with closeness.

In Linda and Jason’s case, she was the more expressive one while he tended to withdraw. But dynamics differ. In some relationships, the man feels unseen and the woman shuts down. Every couple has its own rhythm. What matters is that both partners deserve to feel understood, regardless of who speaks louder or stays quieter.

When couples feel like they are speaking different languages—or not speaking at all—counseling can help. A professional counselor does not take sides but helps unpack long-standing patterns, explore emotional triggers, and teach new ways of talking and listening.

Counseling for couples, or even for individuals, can be the turning point between disconnection and closeness. A struggling partner is not “difficult” or “broken.” More often, they are simply desperate to feel seen.

When conflict repeats itself, it does not always mean the relationship is doomed. It may mean both people are trying to be understood in a language they were never taught to speak.

During a group couples counseling session – “Your partner isn’t difficult,” said Marriage counselor Miracle Femi Lazarus. “Bad communication might be the reason.”

According to Miracle Femi Lazarus the lead counselor at Sweet Love With Purpose Counseling firm – “couples do not have to keep reliving the same arguments.” With guidance, they can rebuild the connection, one honest conversation at a time.