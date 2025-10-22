Why marketing alone isn’t enough; the silent power of PR in brand growth

By Olarenwaju Alaka

Every brand wants the spotlight, but not everyone knows how to stay in it. Marketing helps you get noticed, but PR is what makes people remember and trust you.

We live in a world where attention moves fast. New trends come and go every week. People scroll past hundreds of ads without thinking twice. Many businesses, especially smaller ones, keep spending money on marketing but forget something very important, public relations. Without PR, even the most creative marketing campaign can lose its impact.

Marketing tells people what you sell. PR helps them understand who you are. Marketing brings attention, but PR builds trust. When both work together, your brand does not just get noticed, it becomes respected and believable. It creates an identity that stands the test of time.

At Laerryblue Media, having worked with brands both big and small, we have seen this happen many times. A brand can run a great marketing campaign that makes people curious, but PR is what keeps those people interested. PR gives your brand a voice and helps people connect with your story. It turns marketing messages into something real and relatable. It makes your brand part of conversations people want to have.

For small brands, PR can make a big difference. Many small business owners think PR is only for big companies, but that is not true. PR helps small brands look professional and trustworthy. A good story in a respected media outlet or a well-written press release can make a small brand stand out more than a paid ad. PR builds a kind of trust that money cannot buy. It helps a brand earn respect in ways that advertising cannot always deliver.

For big brands, PR is even more important. Once you have visibility, what matters most is reputation. One wrong post or misunderstood message can hurt your image. PR helps manage communication, shape public opinion, and make sure people see your brand the right way. It protects all the hard work marketing has done and keeps your brand story consistent.

At Laerryblue Media, we believe marketing opens the door, but PR helps people walk in and stay. Having helped brands combine both and record remarkable improvements in visibility, engagement, and trust, we know for certain how much difference it makes in how people connect with them. A marketing campaign with strong PR support, like good press coverage, brand stories, and public engagement, does more than attract attention. It builds real trust and long-lasting relationships. It creates a brand that people do not just notice, but believe in.

This is why brands that want lasting success cannot treat marketing and PR as separate efforts. They must work together as part of a unified strategy. Marketing opens the door, but PR builds the pathway. Together they create a brand presence that is not only visible but trusted, respected, and meaningful. The future of brand growth lies in blending creativity with credibility, ensuring every campaign not only reaches audiences but leaves a lasting impression.

Today’s customers do not just buy products. They buy into stories, values, and emotions. They want to feel connected to the brands they support. That is what PR helps you achieve. It gives your marketing a human touch and shows your audience what your brand truly stands for. It makes your brand not only visible but memorable.

Marketing helps people see you. PR helps them believe in you. And when people believe in your brand, that is when real growth begins.

Laerryblue Media is a Pan-African public relations, reputation management, and marketing firm. We help brands, executives, and organizations build credibility, manage public perception, and communicate with strategic precision through expert corporate communications, crisis management, media relations, and brand strategy.

Olanrewaju Alaka is Founder and CEO of Laerryblue Media