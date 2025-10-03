Why Makinde is spending N64bn on Agodi Govt House – Commissioner

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Olawale Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, has defended the state government’s approval of N64 billion for the reconstruction of the Agodi Government House, describing the project as a necessary overhaul of a decayed heritage site.

In an interview with Saturday Vanguard, Mogbonjubola explained that the project would go beyond renovation, insisting that the Government House had been abandoned for years and had lost its pride of place as a historical landmark.

“The N64 billion is justified as it is for a total overhaul, not just renovation, of the Government House which has been abandoned for years. I had the privilege of entering the Government House with His Excellency some weeks ago; the present presidential lounge has been totally scrapped off.”

“The project is like starting fresh construction. It includes stripping buildings to their carcass and rebuilding 22 buildings, including a new banquet hall and two helipads for landing of aircraft,” the commissioner said.

He noted that the facelift was timely as Oyo State prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, when prominent national figures would be hosted in Ibadan.

“Next year, Oyo State will be celebrating her 50th anniversary. Almost everyone that matters from different states, governors and even the president will be in attendance for history’s sake, this Government House was the same one Queen Elizabeth stayed in when she came to Nigeria, and also where Obafemi Awolowo once lodged.”

“It used to be the pride of the Southwest, but now it has become desolate, which is not befitting. So, I want people to justify this,” he said.

Mogbonjubola added that Governor Seyi Makinde had made it clear he would not personally reside in the Government House but was determined to preserve it as part of the state’s legacy.

“His Excellency said something to the Deputy Governor: ‘We have come to serve the people. We are not going to stay at the Government House; we will use our private residences. But the truth is that if we don’t do anything about the Government House, our heritage will go down,” he quoted.

The commissioner dismissed criticisms about the timing of the project, stressing that the current administration had taken a bold step others might avoid.

“It takes a bold man to attempt this project. If His Excellency doesn’t embark on it, 10 administrations to come might not do it. Though we don’t have the funds readily available, posterity will judge us one day,” he argued.

The commissioner also linked the decision to rising inflation and exchange rates, warning that further delay would worsen costs.

“As at the time His Excellency came on board, the exchange rate of a dollar was about N300. But today a dollar is about N1,500. We don’t know how much it will be in the nearest future, so if we don’t embark on the project today, we might end up doing nothing.”

Mogbonjubola hinted that the project would safeguard the state’s cultural and political heritage, adding that: “This project will preserve the historical heritage of Oyo State and will be a legacy project for the administration.”

“We have every reason to justify the N64 billion. Let’s be objective, let’s not be biased or sentimental about it.”

Vanguard News