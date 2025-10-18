Why kidnaping is booming in Kwara – CP Adekimi Ojo

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Kwara state police Commissioner, Adekimi Ojo, has said that kidnappings have been booming in the state because of the involvement of the informants, and the recruitment of young boys with serious inducements by the kidnappers to source for victims.

Commissioner of police, who disclosed this at a press conference in Ilorin on Friday, assured that the command will not relent in its efforts to fight the menace to a standstill in the state.

According to him:”about Kidnappers recruiting people, yes, definitely they entice them. They have cheap money to give. That’s what they do. They promise, they give, they entice them. We discovered that most of the problems security agents have in Kwara is that there are too many informants for the kidnappers.

“But we are not relenting on our efforts, we will fight them to a standstill, and I want to plead with everyone to be security conscious now”‘

The police commissioner explained that the failure of relations and families of abducted victims to inform the police of the development had denied the police of use the same device to track Kidnappers across the country.

The Commissioner further noted that instead of informing the police of their dilemma for necessary actions,the relations and families of abducted victims would be seeking money to pay the Kidnappers.

He said:” the problem is that, when your ward is in the hand of the kidnappers, the kidnappers will threaten you that if you tell police, they are going to kill the victim.

“So because of that, many people will not give police information. They prefer to secretly go and pay ransom without telling police,so that’s why we are encouraging people to speak out.”he said

He also commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his untiring efforts to rid the state of banditry and kidnappings, stressing that he’s so concerned and that he’s doing everything to stop it ,the governor is trying a lot he stressed

Adekimi also said that six persons have been arrested in connection with the last invasion in Okeode,whereby twelve persons and a village head were killed.

He added that a suspect,one Sanni Gbadamosi who arranged the kidnap of his cousin,in Ajase-ipo demanding for N120,000 was tracked by police advanced digital and technical device to Kano where he was arrested.

He also informed journalists of a motorcycle mechanic, one Muhammadu Jalo, in Bode Sadu who after a heated argument,severed the head of his customer with matchet,now in police custody, adding that he has confessed to the crime.

The police Commissioner also said that one Falade Ebenezer,aged 15, a suspect is now in police custody over forcefully having carnal knowledge of a ten years old girl.

He said the suspect mother reported to the police that the suspect accosted her daughter (names witheld) who was returning from school, dragged her inside an uncompleted building and forceful had carnal knowledge of her.

Adekimi said that the suspect has confessed to the crime and that he would be arraigned in court after the completion of police investigation.

He further said that residents who fled Okeode,Babanla and other crisis communities have started returning because of the security put in place by the government.

“Today, Friday is a market day in Okeode,and it was full.A whole brigade is on ground,so people have started returning to their homes.Everyone is now vigilant,I learnt someone was arrested in the market today because the people suspected his movements.”