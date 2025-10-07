Why I want to be Osun governor – Omisore

A former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iyiola Omisore, says he will contest and win the Aug. 8, 2026, Osun Governorship Election to bring structural adjustment and development to the state.

Omisore, also a former deputy governor in the state, said this on Wednesday in Osogbo while speaking with newsmen after declaring his intention to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that he was ready to bring development to education, agriculture, the economy, and others through mature governance if elected.

According to him, government is not a dancing matter but a serious business that must be taken seriously by serious people.

“APC’s chance in 2026 is 100 per cent, and I am optimistic that if we should go to the primaries today, I will win by 90 per cent.

“And by God’s grace, I will emerge victorious and deliver the state for APC,” he said.

Omisore also said the large turnoutof supporters was a signal that the core APC members would vote for him during the Dec. 15 primaries and the party during the governorship election.

“The large crowd is to show the strength of the rescue mission to ensure that we get the party’s ticket by God’s grace and win the governorship election,” he said.

Also, Ajibola Famurewa, Director-General of Omisore Campaign, said Omisore, as a former deputy governor, was the most experienced among all other aspirants to fly the party’s ticket and win the election.

“Governance is a serious business, and as a former deputy governor, he is the most experienced among other good aspirants of the party to fly the ticket and deliver victory come next year.

“The people here today are members of the APC from all the wards across the state.

“These are the people that asked Omisore to come out and vie for the ticket of the party.

“We are sure that with their support, Omisore will emerge as the party’s candidate,” Famurewa said. (NAN)