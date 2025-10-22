Why I donated school to Lagos community —Gbajabiamila

Gbajabiamila

By Henry Obetta

LAGOS— THE Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, explained that his decision to donate a public secondary school to Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, LCDA, in Surulere area of Lagos was as a result of the hardship being faced by students, parents, teachers and community leaders.

Inaugurating the Femi Gbajabiamila Junior Secondary School, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives said: “This event marks a defining milestone in our collective pursuit of accessible, quality education for every child in this community.

“It is not merely opening a new institution but the birth of opportunity, progress, and renewed hope for generations to come. For the first time in the history of Itire-lkate, this community now has a public secondary school within its borders.”

Gbajabiamila, who was represented by the lawmaker representing Surulere II at the House of Representatives, Mr Lanre Okunola, said that parents had been watching their children travel long distances daily to attend schools outside their community for many years.

He said: “Some faced daily hardships and safety concerns, while others abandoned their education altogether.

Today, that struggle has ended.

“This school stands as a beacon of inclusion, ensuring that no child in Itire-lkate is left behind because of geography or circumstances, which also reflects the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu to provide continuous support for education at all levels in Nigeria.”

According to him, education has always been the foundation of every prosperous society as it empowers individuals, transforms communities, and builds nations.

“However, education does not start at university; it begins in schools like this, where young minds are nurtured and shaped for the future,” he said.

In his address, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that the inauguration of Femi Gbajabiamila Junior and Senior Secondary School was a testament to the power of philanthropy and dedication in the delivery of transformative innovation that can change the community forever.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun, described the project as life transforming.

He said: “The frontier of education governance globally is predicated on collaboration and partnership with the government on building a better and brighter tomorrow for our children.

“With access to qualitative education in the state, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the chief of staff to Mr President and by extension to everyone who has contributed to the realisation of this remarkable project.

“This life-transforming project no doubt profoundly impacts countless students, shaping the future and contributing importantly to the advancement of the education sector, particularly in the Itire-Ikate and Lagos State in general.”

Responding, the Chairman, Itire-Ikate LCDA, Mr Oluwafemi Odunayo, who applauded Gbajabiamila for an impactful project, said: “This is a testament of Gbajabiamila’s unwavering commitment to the development of the community and the education of our youth.”