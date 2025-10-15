Why I declined Tinubu’s offer of appointment — Fayose

Ayodele Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has disclosed that he rejected an appointment offer from President Bola Tinubu, insisting he has no desire to return to public office after decades in politics.

Fayose made the revelation on Wednesday while speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme.

The former governor, who belongs to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said although he shares a cordial personal relationship with President Tinubu, he has no plans to join or work under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “Have you seen me taking appointment from the APC? Asiwaju asked me, ‘What would we give you?’ I said, ‘Nothing, sir.’

“At 65, I’d rather be at home, being more responsible, doing other things that I need to do.

“I’ve served well. Two-time governor, I’ve done well. Tomorrow will hold itself.”

Fayose emphasised that his friendship with Tinubu does not equate to political loyalty or affiliation, noting that he remains committed to his principles.

“I’ve not been with APC, but I’ve been Asiwaju’s friend and brother for a long time. That is the truth,” he said.

Speaking on the 2027 general elections, Fayose said the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is currently the only opposition figure with significant national appeal capable of mounting a challenge against the APC.

“Tell me who would defeat APC? The only opposition that I know that is in Nigeria, I am not saying that will win Asiwaju, the only person that has traction is Obi.

“Despite not being in government, he is the only one talking and everywhere. I give it to him,” he said.

Fayose added that while he remains vocal on national issues, his political stance is guided by conviction rather than personal ambition or rewards.

The ex-governor, however, declined to rate Obi as a more credible opposition figure than former President Goodluck Jonathan or ex-Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi.