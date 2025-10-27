Why A’Ibom is my first stop for concert in Nigeria – Davido

Afrobeats megastar Davido has explained why he selected Akwa Ibom State as the first Nigerian destination for his much-anticipated music concert.

Speaking on Sunday at a pre-concert reception in Uyo, hosted by Governor Umo Eno and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the multiple award-winning artiste said his decision was influenced by the state’s world-class infrastructure and serene environment.

According to Davido, the facilities in Akwa Ibom stood out among other options across Africa, making it the ideal venue for his first live concert in Nigeria after 14 years on stage.

He said everything about the state was “beautiful,” adding that if other parts of the country had similar infrastructure, he would gladly embark on a nationwide tour.

“When we were looking around Africa, five places came, and Akwa Ibom was at the top of the list. A lot of people are flying from other states that don’t have this type of facility.

“I am excited, it is (the Akwa Ibom tour) the best of its kind. We toured America already, and it was a great success, and we were looking for a good facility around Africa, and Akwa Ibom is one of the places that we found out.

“You have a standard facility, that’s why we are starting here. As time goes, we will keep doing the other states and I am just excited the stadium is already filled up, so let’s get ready and shut it down,” Davido said.

The singer also lauded Governor Eno for his administration’s emphasis on peace, security, and youth empowerment, noting that such efforts create opportunities for young talents to thrive.

In his remarks, Senate President Akpabio praised Eno’s leadership style, describing him as a youth- and sports-friendly governor. He also applauded Davido for his positive influence on young Nigerians and encouraged him to spotlight upcoming Akwa Ibom artists on his international tours.

Governor Umo Eno expressed appreciation to Davido for inspiring the younger generation through his hard work and consistency.

“We want to thank you for being an inspiration to the younger generation. For me, you have taken your career to the zenith, and it is an inspiration to the youths that what they set their hand to do is possible and achievable.

“We are a youth-friendly state and we are trying to develop talents. Thank you for sharing the stage with some of our local entertainers, which is an inspiration to them that one day, they can also aspire to be like you,” Eno said.