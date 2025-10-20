Why Africa should not abandon its 125bn barrels of oil reserves — PTI

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Petroleum Training Institute (PTI), Effurun, Delta State, has said that with widespread poverty and limited energy access, African countries cannot afford to abandon their 125 billion barrels of crude oil and over 600 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas reserves.

The Principal and Chief Executive of PTI, Dr. Samuel Onoji, stated this on Monday in Abuja ahead of the institute’s 4th Biennial International Conference on Hydrocarbon Science and Technology, scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Onoji said Nigeria and other African countries must leverage their hydrocarbon resources to drive economic growth and industrial development, even as the world transitions toward cleaner energy.

He explained that PTI is collaborating with other government agencies and industry players to develop technologies that make hydrocarbon fuels cleaner and more sustainable.

According to him, “As the world grapples with the transition from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources, the Petroleum Training Institute, through this conference, has taken a bold step to promote research and development that reflects the peculiarities of Africa’s hydrocarbon landscape.”

He added: “With an estimated 125 billion barrels of crude oil reserves and over 600 tcf of natural gas reserves in Africa, it is our considered opinion that the continent should not hasten to abandon fossil fuels. Instead, we must deepen research and local technologies that enable cleaner exploitation and utilization of our oil and gas resources, especially as global demand for fossil fuel is projected to persist for the next 50 years.”

Onoji lamented that only a few African countries have mastered key aspects of oil production technology, including the fabrication of critical machinery for the industry.

“This conference will focus on research in these key areas with the aim of strengthening local content capacity in oil and gas technology,” he said.

He noted that the conference, themed “Transforming Africa’s Hydrocarbon Sector: Balancing Growth, Environment, and Governance,” will bring together scientists, researchers, policymakers, academia, and top players in the oil and gas industry to address critical issues shaping the future of hydrocarbons in a rapidly changing global energy landscape.