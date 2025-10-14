WHO warns of contaminated cold, cough syrups linked to child deaths in India

By Chioma Obinna

The World Health Organisation, WHO, has issued an urgent global alert following the discovery of substandard and contaminated oral liquid medicines in India, linked to cases of acute illness and child fatalities.

The warning, outlined in WHO Medical Product Alert No. 5/2025, highlighted three contaminated products COLDRIF, Respifresh TR, and ReLife all commonly used to treat symptoms of the common cold, flu, or cough. The products were found to contain Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a highly toxic substance that can cause serious and potentially fatal health effects, especially in children.

The alert follows a report received by WHO on 8 October 2025 from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), confirming DEG contamination in at least three batches of oral syrups manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Rednex Pharmaceuticals, and Shape Pharma.

The issue came to light after clusters of acute illness and child deaths were reported in parts of India, prompting WHO to initiate an investigation in late September.

According to CDSCO, the contaminated syrups were consumed by several of the affected children.

In response, Indian authorities have halted production at the implicated manufacturing sites, suspended product licenses, and initiated product recalls across the country.

While authorities confirm that there is no evidence of exportation of the contaminated medicines from India, WHO has urged regulatory bodies worldwide to remain vigilant, especially in monitoring informal or unregulated supply chains where unsafe products can circulate undetected.

Diethylene Glycol is a chemical used in industrial products such as antifreeze and brake fluid. When ingested, it can cause severe symptoms including: Abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, inability to pass urine, headache and confusion, acute kidney injury, which can lead to death.

WHO warns that even small amounts of DEG in medicines can be lethal, especially for children, and stresses the need for immediate action to prevent further tragedies.

WHO advises that anyone in possession of the affected products should stop using them immediately. Health-care professionals and the public are urged to report any adverse reactions or suspected cases of product-related harm to national health authorities.

Governments, regulatory agencies, and law enforcement are also encouraged to tighten surveillance, particularly in regions where similar products may have been distributed.

“All medical products must be obtained from authorized or licensed suppliers,” the WHO reiterated, urging consumers to be cautious when purchasing over-the-counter syrups or medicines, especially in markets where regulatory enforcement is weak.

WHO is working closely with Indian health authorities to trace the source of contamination, monitor the extent of the spread, and mitigate public health risks.

WHO said it will provide further updates and continues to encourage all member states to enhance pharmacovigilance systems, particularly for pediatric medicines.