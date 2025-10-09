WHO calls for urgent action on mental health

… Says 1 in 5 affected by Africa’s emergencies face mental health conditions

… Urges stronger support systems and investment

By Chioma Obinna

On this year’s World Mental Health Day, the World Health Organisation, WHO, has raised alarm over the silent psychological toll of Africa’s unending emergencies from armed conflicts and disease outbreaks to devastating floods.

In his message to mark this year’s World Mental Health Day, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Mohamed Janabi said the continent’s fragile health systems are being pushed to breaking point, warning that mental health care must be treated as a lifeline, not a luxury.“Emergencies — whether outbreaks, conflicts or natural disasters — can devastate lives and communities,” Janabi said.

“They bring displacement, disruption of social support, family separation, grief and distress. While most people experience psychological stress, one in five will face a mental health condition requiring professional care.”He said this year’s theme, “Access to Service: Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies,” captured a growing concern across the region: Africa records more than 100 major public health emergencies each year, yet mental health and psychosocial support remain grossly underfunded and under-integrated in national response systems.

Despite the alarming figures, only 11 African countries have included mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) in their national disaster preparedness plans, while fewer than half have dedicated budgets for mental health — with regional spending below US$0.50 per capita.

Janabi said this lack of investment and preparedness leaves millions without help when crises strike.

“To truly protect our people, governments must commit greater resources and accelerate integration of mental health and psychosocial support into emergency frameworks,” he stressed.

The WHO chief called on African governments to establish multisectoral coordination mechanisms for mental health during emergencies, train frontline responders in psychological first aid, and expand community-based support systems that build resilience.

He highlighted the WHO mhGAP Humanitarian Intervention Guide, which equips health workers with evidence-based tools to manage mental health conditions in low-resource, crisis settings.

The message comes less than a year after the World Health Assembly’s landmark resolution in May 2024, which called for full integration of MHPSS into preparedness, response, and recovery efforts globally. The Regional Framework for Mental Health further guides African nations to embed MHPSS into disaster risk reduction and health system strengthening.

While the challenges are daunting, progress is taking shape. Several African countries are now integrating mental health into primary health care and emergency preparedness plans, supported by WHO’s regional efforts to ensure that 80 per cent of countries have robust MHPSS systems by 2030.

Janabi’s message, however, was clear: the pace of progress must accelerate.

“Mental health care is not a luxury. It is a lifeline, particularly in times of crisis. On this World Mental Health Day, let us commit to stronger systems, greater investment and coordinated action.

“Together, we can ensure that mental health support is available when it is most needed — offering hope and healing for all communities in Africa.”

WHO maintained that no recovery is complete without mental health.