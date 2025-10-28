Whitesand traders risk eviction as Apapa-Iganmu council moves to enforce revenue compliance

By Esther Onyegbula

The Executive Chairman of Apapa-Iganmu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Jimoh Olawale Saliu, has threatened to evict occupants and business operators at Whitesand, a commercial hub along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, over failure to remit statutory revenues to the Council.

Hon. Jimoh issued the warning on Tuesday during a stakeholders’ meeting with representatives of various business groups operating in the area, including Structure Trade and Investment Company, Ifesowapo Whitesand Trailer Park, Oredegbe Whitesand Garage, and ABAT Trailer Park.

The Council boss said the decision followed an “unfavourable report” he inherited from his predecessor regarding revenue remittances, revealing that while some operators remit only “peanuts” to the Council despite making huge profits, others have defaulted completely.

“As the representative of both the Federal and State Governments at the grassroots, I will not condone non-compliance. Anyone who refuses to cooperate with the Council will be evicted,” Hon. Jimoh warned.

He stressed that the Council’s dwindling revenue was affecting its ability to meet basic obligations, including payment of staff and political appointees, insisting that “it will no longer be business as usual.”

The chairman, however, gave defaulters a window of opportunity, directing those with valid operational permits to present them at the next meeting, while those without should approach the Council for proper documentation and regularisation.

Highlighting some of his administration’s people-oriented programmes, Hon. Jimoh noted that the Council had organised free summer coaching classes and distributed free GCE forms to students currently preparing for the examinations, but said such initiatives could only be sustained through improved revenue inflow.

Speaking in support of the chairman’s position, the Council Treasurer, Mr. Badmus Shuaib, reiterated the need for all stakeholders to come under the Council’s revenue net for optimal internally generated revenue (IGR).

Also present at the meeting, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Orile Police Station, CSP Bello Taofeek, called for collaboration and orderliness among operators to ensure peace in the area, noting that several disputes in the past had been amicably resolved.

Meanwhile, the representative of Structure Trade and Investment Company claimed the firm operates under permits issued by the Federal Government and pays revenue to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). However, he could not provide documentary evidence to support his claim.

In contrast, the representative of Ifesowapo Whitesand Trailer Park presented approval documents issued by the Lagos State Government and payment receipts, which the Council Treasurer said would be subjected to further verification.

Other stakeholders, including representatives of the Alajegboro Truck Owners, Refuse Scavenger Group, and Oil Dealers Association, admitted lapses in their payments but pledged to address the issues raised.

Mr. Taofeek Adetona, leader of the Oil Dealers Group, assured the Council Chairman of the stakeholders’ commitment to regularise their operations, promising that “the needful will be done.”

Among those present at the meeting were the Council Engineer, Heads of Departments for Budget and Education, the Public Affairs Officer, Mr. Hakeem; Chief of Staff to the LCDA Chairman, Mr. Fatai Olanrewaju; and the Chief Security Adviser, Mr. Adeshina Adeleke.