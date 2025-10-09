What we expect from the new INEC boss-Obidients

Amupitan



By John Alechenu



The Obidient Movement has felicitated with Professor Joash Amupitan on his appointment as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It also listed what it expects of the new Chairman and the commission he now heads.

In a statement jointly signed by the National Coordinator and Director Of Strategic Communications and Media, Dr. Yunusa Tanko and Nana Kazaure, in Abuja, on Thursday, the movement expressed hope that his tenure will usher in credible elections.

It read in part: “As we reflect on the experiences of past INEC chairmen, we are hopeful that your tenure will mark a significant milestone in the electoral history of Nigeria.

“We look forward to seeing a new electoral act that will enhance the credibility, freedom, and fairness of our elections, particularly as we approach the 2027 General Elections.

“We wish you a successful tenure and pray for God’s guidance and protection as you navigate the challenges of this critical office.

“Congratulations once again, and we look forward to a new era of electoral excellence under your leadership.”