WfWI’s new Global CEO vows to drive women’s growth

The new Global Chief Executive Officer of Women for Women International, WfWI, Thelma Ekiyor, has expressed commitment to investing in women and creating opportunities that promote social good.

Ekiyor said this after being selected to lead the organisation into its next phase at a time of change and uncertainty in the global development sector.

Speaking on her appointment, Ekiyor said: “I am passionate about investing in women and creating opportunities that drive investment in social good. Women for Women International’s mission supporting women survivors of war and women-led enterprises is very close to my heart and I am excited to be part of a team that is working to ensure every woman realises her power and reaches her full potential.”

Meanwhile, WfWI Board Chair, Nunu Ntshingila, said: “Among a shortlist of brilliant candidates, Thelma Ekiyor’s experience, talent and leadership shone brightly. Her deep commitment to investing in women and supporting them to transform their lives and communities was crystal clear. We are incredibly grateful to our board for taking part in an extensive interview process and to our colleague Marie Clarke who has led the organization as Acting CEO for the past nine months with immense dedication.”

Prior to joining WfWI, as a seasoned leader, Ekiyor has served in pioneering roles or led several innovative organisations, including serving as Chairperson of the Nigeria Office for Philanthropy and Impact Investing, domiciled in the Office of the Vice President of Nigeria, SME.NG, where she co-founded the largest all-women’s accelerator in Nigeria, Afrigrants, which provided financing for women’s micro-businesses, TY Danjuma Foundation, and the West African Civil Society Institute, WACSI, in Ghana.