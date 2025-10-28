We’ve received threats from terrorists to bomb NASS – Reps raise alarm

National Assembly

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Abuja—The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Internal Security, Garba Muhammad, revealed yesterday that the National Assembly has received threats from terrorists to bomb the complex, stressing the urgent need to strengthen security within the nation’s highest legislative institution.

Muhammad, who disclosed this at a public hearing on a bill to establish the Legislative Security Directorate, aimed at improving security management and safeguarding lawmakers, staff and visitors to the National Assembly, said the seat of Nigeria’s democracy had increasingly faced serious security challenges, including cases of car and motorcycle theft, vandalism, fake identity cards and infiltration by unregistered visitors.

He said: “We have received threats from terrorists to bomb the National Assembly complex and threats from protesters to lock up the National Assembly.

“Legislators are exposed to threats from constituents and others who gain easy access into their offices without any formal appointment.”

He warned that if such threats and lapses were not urgently addressed, legislative operations could be disrupted, which could have grave implications for governance and democracy.

He cautioned: “It is obvious that with the ongoing security challenges, if proper measures are not taken, it will truncate the legislative activities in the National Assembly.

“If activities are thwarted, there will be no representation, no oversight, no annual budget, no plenary at all — and that will destabilise legislative procedure, democracy, and the stability of the system, and our nation at large.”

Muhammad noted that effective security management required a holistic and coordinated approach, integrating multiple elements to secure the environment.

and ensure that legislative duties were carried out effectively.

He explained: “That is why this bill is very important. It seeks to address all the challenges as aforesaid and adopt world best practices of parliamentary security procedures and architecture.”

He noted further that while the National Assembly must remain accessible to the public to uphold democratic values, security must not be compromised.

“The need for effective security measures in the National Assembly cannot be overemphasised because Parliament has to remain accessible to the public.

‘’However, this bill is committed to ensuring the best security architecture in the National Assembly to protect legislators, staff, visitors and property,” he said.

The lawmaker also urged state Houses of Assembly across the federation to emulate the same initiative to ensure comprehensive legislative security nationwide.

He called for collective commitment to the passage of the bill, saying it would mark a major step toward securing Nigeria’s democratic institutions.