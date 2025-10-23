We’ve not taken any loan to finance projects in Ekiti — Oyebanji

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

…Commends FG for Supporting States with More Resources

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has commended the Federal Government for freeing up more financial resources for states to implement people-oriented and legacy projects, saying his administration has not taken any loan to fund its numerous projects.

Speaking during the commissioning of the ultra-modern Ekiti Revenue House in Ado-Ekiti, Oyebanji emphasized transparency and accountability in his administration’s financial dealings. He said all projects executed under his leadership — including roads, electricity, hospitals, and water projects — have been fully funded without external borrowing.

“I can stand here to boast that every project we have done in Ekiti State up to now, we have not taken a loan to do any one of them,” the governor said. “That speaks to the fact that we have a president who is transparent and allows resources to be shared fairly among the states.”

Oyebanji attributed the state’s progress to the fiscal discipline of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and expressed appreciation for the President’s support, urging Ekiti people to continue praying for him.

“For the first time in our history, we have a president that is prepared. Mr. President has been good to us, and I have no doubt that when the time comes to say thank you, our people will do so through their votes,” he added.

The governor also lauded the appointment of Dr. Zacch Adedeji as Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), describing it as a testament to President Tinubu’s commitment to merit and excellence.

He assured the Joint Tax Board (JTB) of his government’s readiness to enact legislation that will harmonize the state’s tax administration in line with national tax reforms aimed at freeing more resources for sub-national governments.

In his remarks, Dr. Adedeji commended Governor Oyebanji for the new edifice, describing it as a model for effective revenue generation. He noted that transparency in government spending remains the best form of advocacy for tax compliance.

“There’s no better advertisement for tax payment than letting people see what government spends their money on,” Adedeji said, praising Oyebanji for his innovation and fiscal discipline.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of the Ekiti State Internal Revenue Service (EKIRS), Mr. Olaniran Olatona, thanked the governor for his consistent support, noting that the state’s revenue performance has significantly improved.

Olatona said Ekiti ranked first in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) growth rate in the 2024 report of the Joint Tax Board (JTB) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), adding that the state had moved from 35th position to among the top 16 in the country.

He explained that the new data-driven and digitally enabled framework of the Revenue House will promote greater efficiency, transparency, and accountability in tax administration while giving low-income earners relief in compliance processes.