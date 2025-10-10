We’ve introduced scientific approach to sports analysis — Osifeso

By Esther Onyegbula

In a field long driven by passion and guesswork, a Lagos-based platform, City Rebels Predictions (CRSPredictions), says it has introduced a scientific approach to sports analysis, redefining how fans interpret games and player performances.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lagos, the founder of the platform, Mr. Olamiji Osifeso, a graduate of Computer and Mathematical Sciences, said the initiative was born out of a desire to make sports discussions more factual and data-driven.

According to him, the platform applies mathematical models, statistical reasoning, and data science to decode the dynamics of sporting events, a departure from the emotion-led predictions that have long dominated the Nigerian sports landscape.

“Prediction is not luck; it’s logic,” Osifeso said. “Every player, team, and match generates data. Our work is to interpret that data and help fans understand the logic behind every performance.”

Since its launch, City Rebels Predictions has provided pre-match analyses, performance reports, and trend breakdowns that allow fans to engage with sports more intelligently. The platform’s growing following across Nigeria and abroad reflects an increasing appetite for evidence-based sports discussions.

Osifeso, who has worked across multiple industries, including automobile importation and fashion retail, said his diverse experience helped refine his understanding of human behaviour and decision-making.

“Every business taught me something about people, trust, and data interpretation,” he explained. “Those lessons shaped how I built City Rebels Predictions, ensuring transparency and credibility remain at its core.”

Currently balancing his role as an administrative officer at a petroleum and engineering company with his data-focused projects, Osifeso stressed that the mission of CRSPredictions is educational rather than speculative.

“Our focus is not betting,” he said firmly. “We’re teaching fans to think like analysts, to see sports as science, not superstition.”

To advance that vision, the platform employs automated trend dashboards and data visualization tools that allow users to interpret statistics in real time. Its user-friendly interface simplifies complex metrics, enabling even casual fans to understand elements such as team form, scoring probabilities, and performance consistency.

Industry observers have noted that CRSPredictions represents a new phase in Nigeria’s evolving sports ecosystem, one where insight, knowledge, and analytics are replacing intuition and chance.

Looking ahead, Osifeso disclosed that the next phase of the platform’s growth includes launching a mobile app and integrating AI-powered forecasting models. He added that discussions are ongoing with sports data and media firms across Africa to expand the brand’s reach.

With its blend of analytics, education, and ethics, City Rebels Predictions is championing a new era in sports engagement, one that proves the future of sports prediction rests not on luck, but on logic and understanding.