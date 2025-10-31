Weststar MD, Anenih, joins board of Eurocham Nigeria

By Theodore Opara

The Managing Director of Weststar Associates Limited, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, Mrs. Ebere Anenih, has been appointed into the Board of Directors of Eurocham Nigeria, the European Business Chamber in Nigeria.



Eurocham Nigeria serves as a key platform for strengthening collaboration, trade, and investment between European and Nigerian businesses. The Chamber’s work focuses on fostering cross-border partnerships, facilitating knowledge exchange, and promoting policies that enhance business sustainability and competitiveness.

The recent announcement by Eurocham Nigeria named Mrs. Ebere Anenih of Weststar Associates Limited and Mr. Jochen Stolle of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC as new additions to the Board of Directors. The Chamber also confirmed the appointment of Mr. OlakunleOlusanya as Vice President, joining Mr. Frederik Klinke, CEO of APM Terminals, in its executive leadership.



Speaking on her appointment, Mrs. Anenih stated: “I am honoured to join the Board of Eurocham Nigeria and to contribute to its mission of advancing tradeand collaboration between European and Nigerian businesses. This appointment provides an opportunity to further strengthen the long-standing partnerships that continue to drive industrial development and shared growth across both regions.”



Weststar Associates’ role on the Eurocham Board reinforces the company’s strategic commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Europe. As the Authorized General Distributor for Mercedes-Benz in Nigeria, Weststar’s operations are firmly anchored in partnerships with leading European organizations, Mercedes-Benz AG and Daimler Truck AG, both headquartered in Germany.

Through these collaborations, Weststar has consistently transferred advanced European engineering and business practices to the Nigerian market, supporting the development of a modern automotive ecosystem. The company’s initiatives have contributed to technology adoption, local capacity building, and the creation of employment opportunities within Nigeria’s automotive sector.



Commenting on the significance of the appointment, a spokesperson for Weststar Associates noted:

“Our business foundation is built on enduring partnerships with European manufacturers. Mrs. Anenih’s appointment to the Eurocham Nigeria Board aligns with our long-term vision of fostering stronger bilateral ties, advancing industrial cooperation, and expanding the scope of trade and innovation between Europe and Nigeria.”



Eurocham Nigeria continues to play a pivotal role in uniting European enterprises and Nigerian stakeholders in the pursuit of shared economic advancement. With Mrs. Anenih’s appointment, Weststar is positioned to contribute more actively to the Chamber’s objectives, including advocacy for fair business practices, improved investment conditions, and sustainable growth within the bilateral business community.