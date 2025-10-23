We’re raising Africa’s next generation of leaders via TYIL – Oyedare

Dr. Israel Oyedare is on a mission to transform Africa by raising a generation of young leaders who are equipped with skills, mindset, and confidence to create lasting change.

As the founder of Teens and Youth in Leadership (TYIL), a non profit operating in Nigeria, Tanzania, The Gambia, Uganda and Kenya, his work has already reached thousands of young people across the continent. In this interview with Nosike Moses, he reflects on his journey, TYIL’s unique leadership development model, and his vision for the future.

Share your early life experiences and how it shaped your passion for leadership

I grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, with parents who prioritized personal development and moral standards. From a young age, my siblings and I were given responsibilities, helping neighbors with house chores, preparing early for the day, and being held accountable. My parents regularly taught us about self-leadership, a subject I would later study formally. These activities taught me to think beyond myself and invest in uplifting others. I learnt early how leadership begins with self-discipline and extends into serving others. Over time, as I studied leadership more deeply, I realized I wanted to dedicate my life to teaching leadership across corporate, academic, and nonprofit spaces.

At 23 when you founded TYIL, what inspired you?

When I started eight years ago, I wasn’t as knowledgeable about leadership as I am now. What I had was passion. I wanted people to see that they could lead and create change in their communities. That passion even drove me to resign from a banking job to pursue a Ph.D. in the United States, because at the time, very few schools in Nigeria taught leadership as a discipline. During my doctoral program, I began to clearly see the gaps in leadership education in Nigeria and Africa more broadly. That was when I started developing structured programs to fill those gaps. Today, TYIL has five core programs that have impacted youth across African countries.

How do the flagship programmes of the TYIL such as LeadSmart, YALS, and the Fellowship, prepare young Africans for transformational leadership?

Each program was designed to solve a specific problem. The LeadSmart Project introduces high school students to personal and community-based leadership over 4–6 weeks. The Young Aspiring Leadership Scholars (YALS) Program equips undergraduates with skills for leadership research, while the TYIL Fellowship provides post-secondary youth with both theoretical knowledge and practical leadership experiences. We invest about 25 weeks in training African youths. Beyond classroom sessions, we bring in international scholars and practitioners so participants are exposed to global perspectives. At the end, we want them to know their leadership strengths, understand theory, and apply leadership in real-life contexts.

Your leadership development model has global recognition and even published in the Journal of Leadership Education, what sets this model apart?

This model was born out of years of designing leadership programs. What makes it unique is its fourfold structure. First, it educates youth using humanistic and person-centered approaches. Then it empowers them to practice what they’ve learnt. It fosters collaboration between youth and adults, and finally, it builds a sense of community, ensuring they belong to a lasting network of leaders. It is comprehensive, adaptable across cultures, and is already being applied in the United States. I believe it can transform leadership education globally.

What is the success story of TYIL which has impacted youths across Nigeria, Tanzania and Gambia?

There are so many, but I’ll highlight one. In 2019, a young Nigerian named Precious Ibuoye joined the TYIL Fellowship while still in high school. In his first year in university, he was already organizing leadership conferences. In his third year, he had grown so influential that he ran for and won his university’s student body presidency. Today, Precious continues to organize political and leadership seminars across Nigeria. He is presently preparing an outreach for 300 students across 25 schools in Osun state. He often attributes his growth to TYIL, and I’ve had the privilege of mentoring him since 2019. Stories like his remind me why we do this work.

Looking ahead, what is your long-term vision for TYIL, and how do the young people in leadership fit into that future?

That’s a tough one because I’ve recently considered stepping down as Executive Director and focusing on board leadership. But whether I remain or not, my vision is clear: I want TYIL to become a hub for raising leaders in communities. We’ve made our programs free and accessible, but I want to go further by creating an affordable leadership school for secondary and post-secondary youth. TYIL is part of this bigger picture, it will expand our reach and ensure that leadership education is no longer a privilege but something every young African can access.