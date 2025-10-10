We’re partnering top firms to deliver Nigeria’s first floating LNG project — UTM

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

The Group Managing Director/CEO of UTM Offshore Limited, Dr. Julius Rone, has said that the company is working with top engineering companies and other partners to execute Nigeria’s first Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project.

He stated that the project, located offshore Akwa Ibom State, has made significant progress because of partnering with reputable companies like Japan Gas Corporation (JGC), Technip Energies NV, and Kellogg, Brown & Root (KBR) to achieve this feat.

Speaking at the just-concluded African Energy Week in Cape Town, South Africa, Dr. Rone highlighted the importance of collaboration and securing gas supply for the project’s success.

Dr. Rone, said: “I believe that one of the things that we got right from the beginning is to have the best engineering companies in the world. We have been able to get a consortium – Open Sea Technologies – as the team that is developing the Nigeria’s first FLNG project.

“We need to do a lot to cross the borders to get the final investment decision, FID. First and foremost, we need to get hands together, be able to see the clear sign of gas for your project because supply is essential for the project.

“We need to make sure that we have all the segments in one piece, the upstream, the midstream, and the downstream. We need to identify the gas that will give us a project on the upstream side, on the midstream, and on the downstream. So, we needed to partner with NNPC, who is in a joint venture with the international oil company.

“The asset identified from where we are going to form is a 60-40 split between the NNPC and the SEPLAT Energy. One thing that is great is that the gas currently being re-injected, has been declared as a stranded gas.”