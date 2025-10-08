We’re open to dialogue on legalising cannabis oil – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it is open to dialogue on the legalisation of cannabis oil for its health benefits.

Retired Brig-.Gen. Buba Marwa, Chairman of the NDLEA, said this in Abuja on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ workshop on “Cannabis Oil Debate: The Path Forward for Nigeria.”

Organised by the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS), the workshop examined scientific evidence on the therapeutic uses of cannabis oil.

It also considered international best practices for the regulation, production and distribution of cannabis oil, among other parameters.

The workshop also reviewed Nigeria’s current legal and policy landscape with regard to cannabis oil use.

It was also intended to generate evidence-based, context-specific recommendations for policymakers and stakeholders to inform their decision-making.

Marwa said that although the agency had made seizures of about ten million kilograms of cannabis in the past four and a half years, it was not underestimating the power of science to explore its positives.

“For us at the NDLEA, our position on cannabis oil is simple: we welcome dialogue.

“We believe that Nigeria must make informed choices, not choices driven by half-truths, commercial interests or global trends.

“Cannabis oil may have medicinal properties worth investigating, but it also carries health risks, potential for misuse and implications for public safety.

“This is why it is crucial that scientists, medical experts, policymakers and regulators are in the same room to bring facts to the table, scrutinise evidence and weigh options carefully,” he said.

He, however, cautioned that any policy being enacted should protect lives, save public health and not weaken the fight against drug abuse.

Prof. Abubakar Sambo, President of NAS, said that Nigeria needed to be more proactive in considering the use of proceeds from cannabis.

Represented by Prof Friday Okonofua, Vice President of NAS, Sambo recognised Nigeria as one of the greatest producers and users of cannabis even when it remained illegal.

“Several studies have come out indicating that we should be more proactive and more reform-oriented in the way we consider cannabis because it could be useful for helping social development.

“In contrast, we also have to look at the negative side effects, which could be very daunting in this particular country,” Sambo said.

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa,of Ondo, said cannabis, over the years, had been perceived as bad, but global realities about the substance were changing.

Represented by Dr Samuel Adekola, Consultant to the government on Pharmaceutical and Medical Investment, Aiyedatiwa said countries were balancing their prohibitions with controlled legalisation.

“Let me be clear that our passionate call in favour of cannabis legalisation in Nigeria is not equivalent to a free-for-all call.

“On the contrary,we must evoke a framework that prioritises public health and safety, ensuring that any policy we adopt protects youth, guides against abuse and promotes responsible use under medical supervision.

“We must ensure effective regulation and administration, establishing a transparent licensing system, monitoring mechanisms and law enforcement strategies to prevent diversion to illicit markets.

“We should also consider economic growth and social justice, creating legitimate opportunity for farmers, entrepreneurs, and investors.

“This is while also addressing historical injustice suffered by our communities and disproportionate criminalisation under previous laws,” he said.

According to him, the time has come for Nigeria to be guided by science.

Prof. Musbau Akanji, Chairman, NAS Consensus Study Committee on Cannabis Oil and Use in Nigeria, said it was important for an evidence-based approach to guide the debate on cannabis oil legalisation.

Akanji said there were contributions from various quarters seeking the legalisation of cannabis oil.

“The NAS consequently constituted the consensus study committee on cannabis oil debate, comprising experts in all fields that had to do with the study request.

“The experts are supposed to present evidences that will be collated to assist in carrying out the responsibility of NAS,” he said,

He commended NDLEA for seeking expert input to evaluate both the advantages and disadvantages of legalising the use of cannabis oil.

