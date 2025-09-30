We’re committed to excellence in hospitality – Whitefield Hotels CEO, Kajola

…celebrates 10 years anniversary

Whitefield Hotels Ltd is marking its 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of exceptional service and growth in Nigeria’s hospitality industry.

Since its establishment, the hotel has been committed to providing heartfelt hospitality, positioning itself as a trusted “home away from home” for countless guests across the years.

Speaking on the anniversary celebration, the Chief Executive Officer of Whitefield Hotels Ltd, Dr. Wole Kajola, attributed the company’s success to its staff. “Our team is the heartbeat of Whitefield,” he said. “Their commitment to excellence inspires us every day to raise the bar and exceed expectations.”

Dr. Kajola also expressed deep appreciation to loyal guests, describing them as part of the Whitefield family. “You are not just guests; you are family, and your stories are woven into the fabric of who we are,” he noted.

The CEO reaffirmed the hotel’s dedication to its core values of excellence, integrity, and heartfelt hospitality, while hinting at plans for expansion and new offerings. “We are immensely grateful for the past ten years and even more excited for what lies ahead,” he added.

To mark the milestone, Whitefield Hotels Ltd has rolled out a series of anniversary activities, including exclusive dining experiences, loyalty rewards, and special events throughout the celebratory month.