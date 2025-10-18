We’re celebrating the liberation of Ihiala — Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has, in the course of his ongoing campaign, addressed a large crowd in Ihiala local government area, which before now faced serious security challenges.

The elated governor, while acknowledging the significant transformation the community has undergone since the onset of his administration, said he was in the area to celebrate their liberation, security wise..

Recalling that Ihiala local government area was once plagued by insecurity that made political gatherings impossible, Soludo said: “This is not just another campaign rally; today is different and historic. We have come to celebrate the liberation of Ihiala.”

Soludo reflected on the challenges faced in the area about four years ago when violent incidents made it unsafe for any political party to hold rallies.

“On the day we scheduled our APGA rally, we could not come because of massive shootings and people were wounded. Even the election had to be postponed and rescheduled to hold on a separate day,” he recounted.

Expressing his gratitude to Ihiala stakeholders and security forces for their efforts in restoring safety, Soludo announced the implementation of an amnesty programme for youths who had previously engaged in criminal activities.

He also encouraged those still in hiding to come forward for rehabilitation and skills training and promised to return to the community with a progress report on their initiatives.

Various speakers commended the governor for making it possible for them to return to their various communities. Speaking on behalf of the Ebonesie communities comprising Azia, Orsumoghu, Lilu, Mbosi, Isekke and Ubuluisiuzor, Rev. Fr. Ernest Obiegwu expressed gratitude for the positive changes in the area.

“Our churches, which were once closed, have finally reopened, and for the first time in years, we are celebrating Mass again”, he said. He emphasized the importance of the gatherings in revitalizing the community’s spirit.

Pastor Azuka Mgbochi also took the opportunity to commend Governor Soludo for his impactful security initiatives. He said: “Thanks to the Governor’s efforts, we now feel safe and secure in our homes and places of worship.”

Others echoed their support, including Chief Nwabueze Umeh and Hon. Chika Obi, both of whom pledged to actively mobilize resources and support for the governor’s campaign.

Comrade Ukatu Damian, Adaobi Orizu, and Ichie Ifeanyi Orjiakor also expressed their commitment to work tirelessly to ensure the governor’s success in the upcoming election.

While celebrating the progress made in the area, they looked forward to a prosperous future for their communities.