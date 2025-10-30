We’re building a tech-driven Zamfara — Governor Lawal

Governor Dauda Lawal has reiterated his administration’s commitment to building a modern, technology-driven Zamfara State.

The Governor declared the computer appreciation course for Commissioners and Special Advisers open at the Government House in Gusau on Tuesday.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the retreat is a clear commitment to repositioning Zamfara State for innovation, transparency, and efficiency.

The statement added that the Computer Appreciation Training is a high-level retreat organized by the Zamfara Information and Communications Technology Agency (ZITDA).

In his remarks at the opening, Governor Lawal noted that the training on computer appreciation represents a key step toward achieving that vision.

“Our goal is to ensure that every arm of government operates with the efficiency and precision that technology enables.

“This initiative is both timely and strategic. We live in an era where technology is transforming every aspect of governance.

“From how we plan and make decisions, to how we communicate and deliver services to our citizens. In this digital age, competence in basic computing is no longer optional; it is essential for effective public service delivery.

“ZITDA has initiated essential digital reforms, including the Zamfara e-Governance Platform (e-GovConnect), the Digital Literacy Framework, and partnerships with global tech companies to boost digital skills in the state. This training empowers senior government officials with the tools needed for effective leadership.

“I urge all participants to take this program seriously. The knowledge you acquire here should be applied in your respective ministries and offices to improve productivity, accountability, and service delivery.

“Our citizens deserve a government that is smart, connected, and responsive — and that, ladies and gentlemen, begins with us. Therefore, know now that at the end of this exercise, there will be a test of what you have learned, and it will form part of the skill development component of your performance appraisal.”