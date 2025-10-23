Wema Bank to host NBC Trade Fair in Lagos

By Henry Obetta

Wema Bank is set to host the NBC Trade Fair in Ikeja, Lagos, from October 24 to 26, 2025, at the Whitestone Event Center.

Following the success of its Island edition earlier this year, the fair is returning to Lagos with an even bigger and more vibrant experience for entrepreneurs, shoppers, and small business owners.

The three-day event will feature businesses and vendors from various sectors, including fashion, food, skincare, and lifestyle, providing a platform for them to showcase their products, connect with customers, and explore new opportunities.

Visitors can also take advantage of on-site account opening services with Wema Bank, enjoy spin-the-wheel giveaways, and win exciting prizes when they shop with their Wema Bank or ALAT debit cards.

In commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Wema Bank will offer free breast cancer screening for the first 300 women at the fair.

Additionally, attendees will have access to an affordable healthcare plan for as little as ₦1,200 through the bank’s female proposition, Sara by Wema.

The Wema NBC Trade Fair underscores Wema Bank’s ongoing commitment to empowering women, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and driving financial inclusion across Nigeria.