Wema Bank, Davido partner for 5ive Alive concert tour

By Efe Onadjae

Wema Bank has partnered with Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido to bring the 5ive Alive Tour to Nigeria, a move that has generated widespread excitement among music fans.

The tour, scheduled to take place from October to December 2025, will feature performances in five cities across Nigeria: Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu, Ibadan, and Lagos.

As the headline sponsor, Wema Bank is spearheading the execution of the tour, promising to deliver an unforgettable experience for attendees.

The bank, in a statement, said it has launched an official hashtag, #Wema5iveAliveTour, and is offering exclusive freebies and experiences to customers who sign up on the ALAT App using the code ‘Davido5iveAlive’ and remain active.

“The excitement is off the charts as Nigerians wait impatiently in anticipation of what the Bank has in store for its customers.

“Anyone interested in getting access to the freebies and exclusives Wema Bank is bringing is expected to download the ALAT App, sign up using the code “Davido5iveAlive”, stay active and follow the Bank on all social media platforms

“The 5ive Alive Tour is set to make history as the biggest stadium tour in Nigerian music history, featuring Davido’s chart-topping hits and energetic live performances.

“With Wema Bank’s involvement, the tour is expected to be a landmark event in Nigeria’s music scene, showcasing the country’s vibrant culture and Afrobeats talent.”