We’ll resist cover- up – Family of late former SDP guber candidate, vows

— Lauds Aiyedatiwa’s swift intervention

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Family of the late former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Ondo state, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, has vowed to resist any cover up in unraveling the mystery behind his death.

Recall that following the mysterious death of the politician, some members of his immediate family, have been quizzed.

The Akingboye/Betiku family, in a statement jointly signed by Papa C. M. Betiku and Pastor Akinyemi Micheal Akingboye lauded the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for his swift intervention and firm assurance that the matter would not be swept under the carpet.

While describing the death as tragic and unpleasant, the family insisted that truth and justice must prevail.

They vowed that whoever was culpable would not escape both the wrath of God and the due process of law, declaring that any attempt to conceal the truth would be fiercely resisted.

At a meeting held at the family house in Okitipupa , they described the late Akingboye as a man who rose “from grass to grace,” building a life of enterprise, raising his children, and extending support to his family.

Details from the family showed that Akingboye was survived by two wives. His first wife, Mrs Biola Akingboye, bore him three children, all married and living abroad.

The eldest son, Samuel, an entrepreneur with businesses in Nigeria, was said to be the first to raise suspicion about his father’s sudden death.

Samuel, who had seen his father alive the previous day, revealed they had agreed to meet for further discussions before tragedy struck.

Dissatisfied with explanations from those present in the household, he petitioned the authorities, prompting the ongoing police probe.

The second wife, Mrs Christianah Akingboye, has five children with the deceased.

She, four of her children, her siblings, and domestic staff numbering about 13 people were reportedly at home when the death occurred.

Circumstances surrounding the incident — with bruises allegedly found on Akingboye’s face and arm, his clothes soaked in blood, and his body discovered on the floor of the backyard leading to the boys’ quarters — have triggered widespread suspicion.

The family commended the Nigeria Police Force, particularly the Homicide Department at Panti, Yaba, Lagos, for the scientific and physical approaches deployed in the investigation, but urged the officers to ensure that no stone was left unturned.

They said that “as a family, we remain unwavering in our resolve to ensure that the mystery behind his sudden passing is exposed and that justice is done in honour of his memory, in the interest of the State, and for the sake of posterity,” the statement read.

The mysterious death of Akingboye, noted for his philanthropy has continued to generate public outrage.