‘We’ll not negotiate with bandits’ – Gov Radda

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State has said that the State Government will not seek negotiation with bandits terrorising some parts of the state, but is ready to welcome peace.

Radda said this while inaugurating 100 additional Community Watch Corps (C-Watch) in Katsina on Wednesday.

He said that when his administration launched the C-Watch initiative about two years ago, “the government was in uncharted territory, the learning curve was steep, and the uncertainty was high.

“We were a new administration with the arduous task of bringing peace and security to many parts of the state.

“The only thing I was certain about was my administration’s determination to bring an end to banditry.

“I campaigned on it, and the trust of the people was not going to be forsaken.

“The headlines say the Katsina State Government was negotiating with bandits, but that was far from reality.

“I have publicly maintained that the government will not negotiate with bandits but always welcome peace,” the governor said.

According to him, ‘Katsina Model’ is a fully community-driven approach, allowing members of affected communities to initiate and negotiate peace pacts with repentant bandits, who agree to lay down their arms.

“The role of the State Government is to encourage and support the peace process while maintaining law and order in these communities.

“Our focus is to ensure that communities that enjoy peace also benefit socio-economically, giving our people a dignified existence,” he said.

The governor highlighted the success of the community peace accord initiative.

He said that Jibia had enjoyed eight months without a major attack, while Batsari had recorded seven months of uninterrupted peace.

“Other local governments, such as Danmusa, Safana, Faskari, and Sabuwa, have also witnessed relative calm since adopting the initiative,” Radda said.

He affirmed that kinetic measures by federal security agencies remain vital to Katsina’s overall security architecture.

“This ceremony is proof that the State Government will not relent in fighting insecurity and banditry wherever they exist.

“Those who wish to return to crime will face the full force of the law,” he said.

Earlier in a remark, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasir Mu’azu, said that the governor had greatly reduced insecurity in the state.

“No doubt, he saw, he analysed, and he conquered, using a homegrown initiative of community approach, where young able-bodied men from their various communities were selected, screened, trained, and deployed to serve as the first line of defence to their communities,” Mu’azu said.

He further said that the ceremony “marks the third phase of the C-Watch training, after the first in October 2023 and the second in November 2024”.

Mu’azu further disclosed that the newly trained officers would be deployed to Kankia and Dutsin-Ma Local Government Areas, with 50 officers assigned to each.

