We’ll achieve regional connectivity, integrated dev across South-West region DAWN

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The South-West Development Commission (SWDC), is intensifying effort towards achieving greater regional connectivity and integrated development across the six states of the South-West region zone of the country.

It’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Charles Akinola,said this at the South-West stakeholders’ dialogue organised by Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, the DAWN Commission, and South-West governors in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The theme of the two-day summit is “Strengthening Democracy Through Dialogue: Assessing Progress, Charting the Future.”

Akinola said that the move, which is part of the commission’s broader agenda to promote inclusive growth and shared prosperity across the region, also aims to strengthen infrastructure linkages, boost trade, and enhance economic cooperation within the region to accelerate sustainable growth.

According to him effective regional integration through improved road networks, digital infrastructure, and economic linkages will not only facilitate trade and mobility but also strengthen social cohesion and competitiveness of the region.

“The development commissions, like the South West Development Commission, seeks to see how those projects that are regional in nature, that are often left unattended to, are given focus, pride of place. So we’re looking at projects that are integrative in nature.

“We’re looking at, for example, regional connectivity by rail. How do we get the region connected through highways, superhighways? We came in today from Ibadan.

“It took us pretty much like four hours to get here. Now, how do we get the state governments and federal and private sectors to come together to work on those kinds of infrastructure?

“We’re looking at a very, very best-in-class fund, Southwest Investment Fund, which will be pretty much private sector-driven and will be able to help catalyze private sector investment from all over.

“So that some of those kinds of projects that really are outstanding, those kind of projects that the region is so much in need of, gets funded,” Akinola said.

Akintola said that the commission has begun consultations with development partners and private investors to design a framework for intra-regional transportation corridors, agricultural value chain enhancement, and technology-driven industrial clusters that would connect major cities and rural communities.

The commission’s strategy, according to him “aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s economic transformation agenda and the renewed commitment of South-West governors to a unified regional development blueprint.

Akinola said that by improving infrastructure and connectivity, the South-West can leverage its human capital and economic potential to drive national growth, attract investment, and create job opportunities for millions of young people.

“We will be engaging in the next several weeks with a broad range of stakeholders, communities, communities, governors, trade groups, and defining the vision of the commission so it becomes a shared vision.

“And that’s really where we’ll be able to have a most inclusive set of drivers and people who will be driving the mission of it.

“As the chairman of an expert group that was set up by the governors in 2020, 2021. We set up to develop a technical report on Southwest development. And we came up with a framework for the Southwest Development Commission at that time. And so we had the opportunity to interact with governors across the state, also getting to find out from them what their priorities are and their own thinking about what regional development should be.

“So it’s an ongoing process. There’s no way we’ll succeed if we don’t engage the governors. The message for the people of the Southwest is that we will need collectively a well-joined up thinking. We will want to see Southwest people being involved in what we’re doing

“As I said, we’re going to move around and together we’re going to come with a shared understanding. And we believe that the Southwest has been waiting. We believe the opportunities here have been granted through the creation of the Southwest Development Commission.

Akinola said that” we stand on a covenant with the people of the Southwest that we’ll do all our best, and we’ll all be partners in progress with the Kabiyesi with the governors, with the trade groups, youth groups, market women. So collectively, we will share this vision and collectively drive prosperity through the work of the Southwest Development Commission.