We will go after enemies of our sovereignty – CDS

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has warned that anyone working against the sovereignty and unity of Nigeria would be treated as an enemy of the state.

Musa issued the warning on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi, while addressing the General Assembly of the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council (NTRC) tagged: “Kebbi 2025: Strengthening Community Collaboration for Lasting Peace and Security in Northern Nigeria.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to defend the nation’s territorial integrity and urged all Nigerians to unite in safeguarding its peace and stability.

“Anyone found doing anything negative against the government and the sovereignty of Nigeria is an enemy of the state, and we will go after such person,” Musa declared.

The CDS commended the Sultan of Sokoto and other northern traditional rulers for their continuous role in promoting peace, unity and stability in the region.

“We underscore the vital role of our traditional rulers as custodians of values and morality.

“They remain indispensable to our collective efforts in ensuring stability in the North and the entire country,” he said.

Musa described traditional rulers as the bedrock of governance and the first line of engagement between government and the people.

He emphasised that peace and security could not be enforced, but built through trust, dialogue, and cooperation among communities, security agencies, traditional institutions, and civil society groups.

“Our desire is for every community in Nigeria to be peaceful. The collaboration between security agencies and traditional authorities has never been more crucial,” he revealed.

The CDS urged members of the armed forces to act decisively against criminals threatening the lives and property.

“No member of the armed forces should tell you he has not been ordered to take down any criminal killing or destroying property. You are authorised to act,” he said.

Musa assured Nigerians that the military remained committed to protecting democracy, adding that President Bola Tinubu had continued to provide the armed forces with all necessary support