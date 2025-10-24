We want to redefine personalised beauty access – Oghojafor, onﬂeekQ Founder

By Kenneth Oboh

0nﬂeekQ Technologies Limited, a cutting-edge beauty-tech company, is excited to announce the oﬃcial launch of its groundbreaking mobile application; onﬂeekQ, designed to redeﬁne how Nigerians discover, access, and enjoy beauty services. With a strong focus on convenience, accessibility, and personalization, onﬂeekQ connects users directly to veriﬁed beauty professionals for both in-home services and salon appointments, all from the comfort of their mobile devices. The app is currently available in Lagos and Abuja, with plans to expand to more cities across Nigeria in the coming months.

Speaking on the launch, Charlene Oghojafor, Founder and CEO of onﬂeekQ Technologies Limited, shared, “OnﬂeekQ was born out of a need to bridge the gap between busy schedules and self-care. Whether you’re preparing for a big event, craving a relaxing pampering session, or simply maintaining your everyday glow, we’re here to deliver seamless, reliable, and personalized beauty experiences that ﬁt your lifestyle.”

The onﬂeekQ app brings together a wide range of beauty and wellness services all in one place, making it easier than ever for users to look and feel their best without the stress of searching endlessly. From hairstyling, makeup, gele tying, henna art, spa treatments, skincare, hair laundry, and male grooming to nails, onﬂeekQ provides access to a complete suite of professional services tailored to meet Nigeria’s vibrant beauty culture.

Designed with the modern user in mind, onﬂeekQ offers ﬂexible options to suit every preference. Users can choose instant in-home services for urgent or last-minute beauty needs, or pre-schedule salon appointments with trusted professionals.

Its user-friendly interface ensures a smooth and intuitive experience, allowing bookings to be made within minutes. The platform also embraces personalization, ensuring that every service reﬂects individual tastes, cultural styles, and current Nigerian beauty trends.

Quality and trust are at the heart of the onﬂeekQ experience. All professionals listed on the app are thoroughly vetted to maintain high standards of service delivery, hygiene, and customer satisfaction. Additionally, the app integrates secure, cashless payment options, providing a safe and hassle-free transaction process for both clients and service providers.

onﬂeekQ caters to a wide audience, from busy professionals looking to save time, to event goers seeking a ﬂawless glam, to at-home enthusiasts who enjoy convenience and comfort, and even travelers who want to maintain their glow on the go. Whatever your beauty need, OnﬂeekQ ensures that expert help is always just a tap away.

The onﬂeekQ app is now available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. With this launch, onﬂeekQ Technologies Limited continues to lead innovation in the Nigerian beauty-tech space, empowering individuals to experience self-care that is simpler, faster, and more accessible than ever before.