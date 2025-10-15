‘We want to go to the World Cup’ – Gabon’s Aubameyang sends warning to Super Eagles

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Gabonese star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has issued a stern warning to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their upcoming FIFA World Cup playoff, stating that he and his team are fully motivated to reach the 2026 tournament in North America.

Gabon is expected to face Nigeria on November 13 in the first round of the African playoffs, following Nigeria’s commanding 4-0 victory over the Benin Republic earlier this week.

Both teams qualified as one of the four best-placed second teams following the conclusion of the African qualifiers and will be joined by Cameroon and DR Congo.

The tie is part of a new two-stage qualification process that leads to the Intercontinental Playoffs, the final gateway for African teams seeking a spot in the expanded World Cup.

Speaking to The Standard, Aubameyang made his intentions clear: “We want to go to the World Cup and, to get there, we have to win games,” the 36-year-old said.

“I’m very motivated, and when you have the chance to go to the World Cup, you have to be even more motivated.”

He recently delivered a remarkable performance against Gambia, scoring all four of his side’s goals in a thrilling 4-3 win, before receiving a red card late in the match.

“I was effective, so I’m happy: four attempts, four goals. It was important for me to lead by example,” he added.

Aubameyang has since served his one-match suspension during Gabon’s 2-0 win over Burundi and will be available for the high-stakes clash against Nigeria, set to take place in Morocco.