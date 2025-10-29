We seized 384.88 kilograms of loud, other drugs from Lagos nightclub party — NDLEA

By Kingsley Omonobi

LAGOS—The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, yesterday, warned night club operators and fun-seekers about the creeping culture of organising, hosting and attending drug parties, a disturbing fad within social circles, which is a blatant illegality under the Nigerian law.

The agency’s warning comes on the heels of a raid carried out by its operatives at a drug party, which held on October 25, into the early hours of October 26, 2025, at Proxy Night Club located at 7, Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Over 100 attendees were arrested along with the alleged owner of the facility, Mike Nwogu, alias Pretty Mike, and his manager, Joachin Millary.

According to the agency’s spokesman, Femi Babafemi, “Any gathering organised for the purpose of consuming, distributing, or abusing illicit substances is an act of criminality.

“These ‘drug parties’ contravene the explicit provisions of the NDLEA Act and will be treated as serious narcotic offences.

“In the case of the drug party at Proxy night club, organisers went above board and had the audacity to produce and circulate flyers inviting fun-seekers to come together to commit crime, an act that not only constitutes an incitement to commit crime but equally an affront to the law enforcement capabilities of the country if condoned.

“Nigeria is currently grappling with a very high prevalence rate of drug abuse, particularly among our youths.

“These illicit drug parties do not only fuel the drug scourge but equally serve as hubs for new recruitment into drug addiction and actively undermine our current national efforts to safeguard public health and security.

“In the recent case, the NDLEA was meticulous and professional throughout the processes leading to the raid and during the operation.”