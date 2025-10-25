We neutralised 83 terrorists, arrested 65 suspects, rescued 46 kidnapped victims in one month — Nigerian Army

By Evelyn Usman

In a display of courage and operational precision amidst overstretched manpower and limited resources, the Nigerian Army has delivered crushing blows against terrorists, kidnappers, and criminal networks across the country. Between September 29 and October 20, 2025, the Army, according to statistics made available to Saturday Vanguard, neutralised 83 terrorists and violent criminals, arrested 65 suspects, and rescued 43 kidnapped victims, including four Chinese nationals. A cache of weapons, ammunition, and logistics was also recovered in the coordinated offensives described by military authorities as a decisive phase in the ongoing war against terror and banditry.

North Central

The North Central region recorded one of the most dramatic breakthroughs during the period under review, with the arrest of Idris Idris, also known as Babawo Badoo, a dreaded violent extremist and insurgent leader, by troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE. The operation, conducted on October 20 in Lugere Village, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, led to the seizure of an AK-47 rifle, a 10-round magazine, a mobile phone, and ¦ 12,000 in cash. The arrest of Babawo Badoo, alongside 37 other suspects, delivered a major blow to extremist networks operating across the Middle Belt. In a related raid at Saya Village in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau, troops of Sector 1, Operation ENDURING PEACE, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police and the Civilian Joint Task Force, raided a suspected criminal hideout, arresting 19 suspects.

North East

The North East theatre, particularly Borno and Yobe States, witnessed fierce engagements. Troops of Operation HADIN KAI, in collaboration with the Department of State Services, neutralised two terrorists at Ngirbuwa Village, Gujba Local Government Area of Borno State, recovering an AK-47 rifle with three magazines. The 196 Amphibious Battalion in Baga, Borno State, apprehended an ISWAP logistics courier who had disguised himself as a repentant fighter. In addition, six suspected terrorist collaborators and logistics suppliers were arrested across Borno and Yobe. Items recovered included 33 petrol-filled jerrycans, food items, mobile phones, and identification cards belonging to the Lake Chad Fishermen Association, which insurgents had used to conceal their criminal operations.

Price for peace

The Army’s operations in the North East also resulted in the rescue of several victims who fled terrorist enclaves in Kukawa Local Government Area, Borno State, following intense bombardment. Yet, the theatre of war brought both triumph and tragedy on October 17,2025.

They knew the odds. They had heard the gunfire before, smelled the dust of battle, and watched friends fall in the same desert terrain. Yet, when intelligence indicated renewed terrorist activity along remote axes in Borno, around the Kashimri general area of Bama Local Government Area, the Commanding Officer of the 202 Tank Battalion and his men mounted their trucks without hesitation. Duty called, and they answered.

The troops successfully located and destroyed identified Boko Haram camps, frustrating the terrorists’ plans to attack civilians and disrupt socio-economic activities, neutralising many of them in the process. But the victory came at a heavy cost : the Commanding Officer and some of his brave men fell in combat, sealing their loyalty with their lives.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele , who described them as brave heroes, said “They fought for the peace of our great nation, and their legacies shall endure forever. The Nigerian Army will continue to honor the weight of their sacrifices as their loss comes with the reminder of our unyielding resolve to stamp out the scourge of terrorism from our great nation, Nigeria”

Middle Belt

Despite the heartbreaking loss of their comrades, troops in other theatres forged ahead with unwavering resolve, determined to eliminate the enemies of the state using the limited weapons and resources at their disposal, fueled by duty, courage, and an unshakable commitment to safeguarding the nation. This determination was evident in the operations in the Middle Belt states of Benue, Nasarawa, and Kaduna. During the period under review, troops of Operations Whirl Stroke and Enduring Peace arrested multiple informants and recovered locally fabricated weapons. In Kaduna State, five kidnapped victims were rescued, and two members of a kidnap syndicate were neutralised while attempting to flee, further weakening criminal networks in the region.

South East and South South

The South East also witnessed significant breakthroughs during the period. Troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade raided IPOB/ESN hideouts in Abia and Imo States, arresting several suspects, including a man allegedly linked to the murder of the Vice Chancellor of the Federal Polytechnic, Afikpo. One AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and 14 rounds of ammunition were recovered, dismantling separatist networks that had long operated with impunity. In the South South, Operation Delta Safe destroyed multiple illegal oil refining sites in Rivers and Bayelsa States, seizing over 8,650 litres of stolen crude oil and fuel. Fourteen suspects, including drug peddlers, were arrested. Intelligence-led operations in Akwa Ibom State reportedly led to the arrest of a high-value kidnap kingpin along the Oron/Ibaka axis.

Rescue of Kidnapped Victims

Across other theatres, troops rescued four kidnapped victims in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, five victims in Dan Musa Local Government Area of Katsina State, and another in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State following a rapid response to a distress call. In Tafawa Balewa, Bauchi State, two injured civilians attacked by unidentified criminals were evacuated to a nearby hospital. In the Federal Capital Territory, seven Guards Battalion troops intercepted five illegal immigrants of Chadian, Cameroonian, and Nigerien origin, further securing the nation’s borders.

Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff, who was named Chief of Defence Staff yestrday by President Bola Tinubu, commended the troops for their resilience, operational efficiency, and dedication. He urged soldiers to sustain the momentum in the ongoing efforts to rid the nation of criminality, emphasizing that the Nigerian Army remains committed to creating a safer environment that fosters economic growth and supports the Federal Government’s drive for food security.

Despite the Nigerian Army’s relentless operations and remarkable sacrifices, insurgents continue to replenish their ranks, exploiting vulnerabilities across the country. Many Nigerians, including serving governors, have called for the urgent need for increased recruitment into the Military and other security agencies to bolster manpower and sustain the fight against terrorism. Equally critical is the adoption of advanced technology and intelligence-driven tools, which can enhance operational efficiency, improve surveillance, and give the nation’s defenders a decisive edge over enemies determined to destabilize the country.

