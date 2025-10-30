We must invest in our youth to build future generation – Kingsley Adonu

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Founder and CEO of S.Mobile Group, Kingsley Ifeanyi Adonu, has emphasized the important role of government and private sector partners in investing in youth empowerment programs to build the next generation of leaders.

He stated, “If we invest in minds, we won’t have to fight as many battles in the future — economic, job creation, entrepreneurship, skills development, or otherwise.”

Kingsley Ifeanyi Adonu’s S.Mobile Tech Institute is more than an educational centre; it is a movement.

It represents a shift from talk to action, from potential to performance. As hundreds of young Nigerians begin their journey through its classrooms and laboratories, one thing is clear — a new kind of future is being built in Enugu, powered by knowledge, guided by purpose, and inspired by a man who believes that true progress begins with people.

Adonu reaffirmed that in an era increasingly defined by data, artificial intelligence, and digital connectivity, Nigeria faces both an opportunity and a challenge: how to prepare its youth for the future of work while protecting its cyberspace from emerging threats.

Through his initiative — the S.Mobile Tech Institute, launched in Enugu on September 16, 2025 — Adonu is taking bold steps to redefine technology education in Nigeria.

After years of building successful enterprises in telecommunications, logistics, real estate, power, and oil & gas, Adonu turned his attention to a question that had long occupied his mind: How do we prepare Nigeria’s next generation for a world increasingly powered by technology?

“We cannot keep importing expertise when we have the potential to develop it locally. The S.Mobile Tech Institute is about preparing our people to lead the next phase of global innovation, not just to participate in it.”

Despite the challenges faced in building his businesses, including stiff competition, Adonu has remained steadfast in pursuing his vision.

The goal is not only to equip students with employable skills but also to strengthen cybersecurity resilience across Nigeria.

With rising cyberattacks on businesses and government systems, Adonu believes that empowering young people with defensive and analytical skills will help safeguard both the economy and the nation’s digital integrity.

“Every country that has advanced technologically began by training its people,” he said. “We cannot continue to complain about cybercrime and unemployment while leaving our youths untrained. The S.Mobile Tech Institute bridges that gap.”

Adonu also revealed that the Institute is open to partnerships with government agencies, educational institutions, and corporate organizations to develop tailored cybersecurity and digital literacy programs.

The curriculum combines practical learning with real-world application, ensuring that every graduate is not just employable but capable of creating digital solutions and startups. Plans are already underway to establish a Research and Innovation Hub within the Institute, where students can develop projects in AI, robotics, and data protection.

For Adonu, the long-term vision is to build one of Africa’s foremost centres for technology learning — a hub that contributes directly to national policy on cybersecurity and digital transformation.

This initiative continues a pattern that has defined Kingsley Adonu’s life for years — a deep, personal commitment to human development.

Through his telecommunications arm, S.Mobile Netzone Ltd, Adonu has created employment for over 10,000 Nigerians, operating as one of MTN’s top-performing partners.

His impact, however, extends far beyond business. As the founder of the Regina Ogbonnaeke Empowerment Foundation (ROEF), Adonu has sponsored the education of thousands of underprivileged children, paid hospital bills, and donated wheelchairs to persons with disabilities across Nigeria.

He also founded Nsukka Street to Stardom, a talent development platform that discovers and mentors young Nigerians in music, comedy, acting, content creation, and sports.

In 2016, he established the Shining Stars Football Academy, through which over 10 young Nigerians were sponsored to play professionally in Europe. His contributions to the creative industry earned him recognition from the Actors Guild of Nigeria, which appointed him Grand Patron in appreciation of his sponsorship of young actors.

Further cementing his influence in education, the Student Union Government (SUG) of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, appointed him Patron for Academic Empowerment in 2024, recognizing his support for Nigerian students.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Imeobi Ohanaeze Ndigbo conferred on him the title Chief Odozi Obodo of Enugu State for his humanitarian interventions, which included providing food, shelter, and financial support to vulnerable families.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with cybercrime and a widening digital skills gap, initiatives like the S.Mobile Tech Institute offer a beacon of hope. With its focus on applied learning, research, and innovation, the Institute represents a blueprint for what Nigeria’s educational system could become — practical, inclusive, and future-driven.

Adonu often says that Nigeria’s greatest resource is not oil but its people. Through the S.Mobile Tech Institute, he is turning that belief into action — one student, one innovation, and one breakthrough at a time.