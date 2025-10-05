We must empower educators – Remi Tinubu calls for recruitment of more teachers

She raised the concerns in her message on Sunday in Abujja in commemoration of the 2025 World Teachers’ Day, with the theme: “Focusing on the Global Teacher Shortage.”

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has called for the recruitment of more professional teachers in the country and investments in their growth.

She said there is an urgent need to draw more attention to teaching, being one of society’s noblest professions.

According to Mrs Tinubu, there is a need to take more care of teachers as a way of encouraging more people to take up the profession.

“The shortage of teachers is a challenge we must confront with urgency by empowering educators, investing in their growth, and inspiring more to join this noble profession.

“Teachers are true heroes, shaping minds, nurturing dreams, and guiding generations.

” As a lifelong teacher myself, I salute you all on this Special Day. Happy World Teachers Day 2025.”

Vanguard News