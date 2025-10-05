We must confront shortage of teachers with urgency – First Lady

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has stated that shortage of teachers in the country is a challenge that should be tackled with urgency.

Mrs. Tinubu stated this in her message to commemorate the 2025 World Teachers Day with the theme: “Focusing on the Global Teacher Shortage.”

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who was once a teacher, described teachers as true heroes that shape minds, nurture dreams, and guide generations.

Her message read: “On this World Teachers’ Day 2025, with the theme “Focusing on the Global Teacher Shortage”, calls for the need to draw more attention to one of Society’s nobless professions.

“The shortage of teachers is a challenge we must confront with urgency, by empowering educators, investing in their growth, and inspiring more to join this noble profession.

“Teachers are true heroes, shaping minds, nurturing dreams, and guiding generations.

“As a lifelong teacher myself, I salute you all on this Special Day.”