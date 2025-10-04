We may soon run out of clean air with ocean pollution — Oma Nnorom

By Okhumeode Momodu

A disturbing revelation was made during the ocean shorelines Clean-Up Day event organised in Lagos by the Green Project Foundation to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day celebration.

The founder of the Green Project Foundation, Mrs Oma Nnorom, the organiser of the clean up excercise, while speaking with the media at the event said 70 per cent of the oxygen that we breathe in comes from the ocean and if oceans are polluted and contaminated with dirt and debris, it will be hard for humanity to have fresh air or clean air to breath.

According to Nnorom, the decision to organise a clean-up of the Lagos shorelines of the ocean is part of her foundation’s initiative and ongoing Green Project, aimed at addressing the growing

threat of plastic pollution in “ our oceans and communities. Through this clean-up exercise, we seek to raise public awareness, inspire sustainable practices, and highlight the critical role of collective action in safeguarding our environment,” she said.

The event which brought together volunteers, community leaders, businesses, and environmental

advocates in a collaborative effort to restore the ocean shores and amplify conversations around

plastic waste management, highlighted the danger aquatic lives face from man’s pollution of the ocean and it consequences on humanity.

“This is why we are calling on the consciousness of every Nigerian to take part and be self-conscious of how they dispose of their wastes and plastics into the ocean. This has affected a lot of the fishermen because when the fishermen come to fish, the fishes are not healthy enough and when the fishes are not healthy enough, when we consume them, it affects our own health as well. The whole oceans around us are being contaminated with waste and it makes it difficult for the fishermen to fish, she added”.

Explaining the types of wastes found in the Lagos lagoon and the ocean, she said, “most common is plastic; as you are aware, plastic has a long shelf life, it doesn’t degrade unlike other materials like biscuits or paper packs. A lot of the debris are plastics like water bottles, pet bottles and others.”

On how the clean up event came to be realised, she revealed that ,“we are in partnership and collaboration with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency,NIMASA, and the Lagos Waste Management Agency, LAWMA, to do ocean clean up of plastics. As you are aware, plastic pollution in our ocean has continued to be on the rise and this also affects our tourism, health and climate. 70 per cent of the oxygen that we breathe in, comes from the ocean and if oceans are polluted and contaminated with dirt and debris, it is hard for us to have fresh air or clean air.

The Foundation founder also said the clean up exercise will be sustained. “Sustainability is very key for us. As this is the first, we also have a list of all the water bodies that we are going to do the same exercise that we are doing today in all of them. As we continue to do this, we would not only limit it to Lagos, but to other water bodies around Nigeria and the exercise for us is with NIMASA,Waste Management Agenncy in every state to make this happen. So, with their collaboration and partnership, it gives us that confidence to continue to clean up in every other part of the water bodies we have listed,” she added.

To achieve the vision of the Foundation, Mrs Nnorom explained that “for continuity, we are creating online sensitization and also partnering with recycle waste materials centres. We are going to acquire waste bins and place them in strategic places .That will make it easier for people to put away the litters properly. So, instead of throwing plastics indiscriminately, the plan is to have recycle centres where you can throw your plastics or paper or even cans. These materials are positioned in different areas to help the consciousness of people of where to deposit their wastes”

Also speaking at the clean up event, Mr. Owolabi Oyetesu, Assistant Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority ,LAWMA , Advocacy department, who represented the Director General of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, at the event, explained that

LAWMA is collaborating with Green Project Foundation, who also runs Travel Inn for the Clean Up Ocean exercise because it is a part of the agency mandate.

“We have the directive of the managing director of LAWMA to partner with Travel Inn with the view to evacuating the shoreline and all the other companies and houses around this area.”

“Also, we want to raise the awareness that people should imbibe the culture of evacuating their shorelines and once this is done, they can leave them for the PSP operators and if the PSP operators are also not carrying out their duties as expected, they can also report to LAWMA on a free toll line,”Oyetesu said.

On the impact of the advocacy, he said, “

Advocacy is continuous until you achieve the attitudinal change of the people. You must continue to raise awareness. We have been to a number of places here today and let them see the need to evacuate their shorelines from time to time.”

On why punitive measures have not been put in place, he said, “the fact remains that before you commence punitive measures, there must first be an awareness campaign and after this advocacy, if this persists, then you can begin to talk about punitive measures. This is not something that anybody can be evasive about.”

Dimowo Heaky, Director, Marine Service, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, who represented the Managing Director of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, also spoke at the event.

He said: “We are concerned with the sanctity of our ocean. The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola is so interested in the preservation of Ocean to achieve the Blue and Marine economy.”

The Executive Director, Green Project Foundation, Amb. Franklin Enearu, in his speech, commended NIMASA for donating litter bins, shovels, gloves, reflective jackets, rakes, and wheelbarrows for the clean- up excercise.

Momodu is based in Lagos.