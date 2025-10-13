We have joined warning strike, no CONUA in ABSU – ASUU Chairman

ASUU strike

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu branch, Dr. Chidi Mbah, has confirmed that lecturers in the institution have joined the two-week warning strike declared by the national leadership of the union.

Dr. Mbah said the strike had recorded full compliance among lecturers at the university.

“We have fully complied with the warning strike,” he stated.

He also dismissed the existence of the Congress of University Academics (CONUA) in the institution, saying, “I don’t know about CONUA. There is no CONUA in ABSU.”