‘We don’t distinguish between federal and state roads’ – Otti

By Steve Oko

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has declared that his administration does not show any dichotomy between federal and state roads, arguing that all roads should be made motorable for the good all citizens.

Read Also: Defiled @ 12, a mother @ 13: ‘Pastor said I would die if I told anyone’

“We do not accept the doctrine of dichotomy when it comes to roads, because the majority of the users are our people, who ply them daily to work or to push their agro-produce to urban markets,” Otti declared.

The governor made the declaration while flagging off the reconstruction of 25 kilometres of the 51-kilometer Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene federal road, which has been in deplorable condition for decades.

Otti assured that the project which would be financed by the Abia State Government, would be delivered in 18 months.

He described the project as an end to the age long nightmare of motorists and communities along that corridor.

According to him, the project symbolises his administration’s commitment to reversing years of infrastructural decay.

Otti noted that his administration’s focus on road infrastructure is already yielding tangible results across the State.

He explained that although the road is a federal highway, he decided to intervene after securing necessary approvals from the Federal Government because the users are mainly the people of Abia.

He added: “We have since made a resolute commitment that every road that passes through the length and breadth of Abia, whether designated as Federal, State, or Local Government, shall be viewed and maintained to be supportive of our economic and social endeavours.”

The governor commended President Bola Tinubu for granting approval for Abia to embark on the project.

He particularly lauded the President “for refusing to be misled by the petty designs of a few unpatriotic political actors from the state,” who he said attempted to scuttle the initiative just to massage their oversized egos.

Otti also thanked the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, for his support despite the attempts by retrogressive elements to stop the project.

Governor Otti later flagged off the construction of the 13.5 Ariam-Usaka Ring Road in Ikwuano Local Government Area, which he said would be completed in 12 months.

Speaking at the event at Obeama Ariam Model Primary School, Otti said that fixing Ariam-Usaka ring road would signal the beginning of a new cycle of investments that would ultimately transform Ikwuano into the next frontlines of opportunities and prosperity.

He said the road had been designed as an economic enabler for the people of Ikwuano in particular and the entire Abia at large, because of the interconnectivity of agriculture and general scope of entrepreneurship in the area.

The governor disclosed that his administration “is making plans to commence other road infrastructure development design and execution when the 2026 budget cycle comes on stream”.

“The grand plan is to connect communities within Oloko, Oboro, Ibere and Ariam to each other and to the clans and communities in Bende, Umuahia North and South local government areas,” he stated.

He thanked the people of Ikwuano for their sustained support since 2015.

Vanguard News