We can crush bandits if FG recognises us — VGN boss declares

ABUJA – The Commandant General of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Captain Umar Abubakar (Retired), has urged the Federal Government to grant formal recognition and institutional support to the organisation, saying its members can contribute significantly to efforts aimed at ending banditry and other violent crimes across the country.

Captain Abubakar made the appeal on Thursday in Abuja during a one-day Strategic National Economic Security Summit, where he addressed participants on the role of community-based security in addressing insecurity nationwide.

He said that although members of the group are unpaid volunteers, they have continued to assist local communities in responding to threats.

“We’re not lazy; we’re passionate about security. We don’t want to sit idly by while bandits terrorise our communities. Even without pay, we work tirelessly to keep our country safe,” he said.

The retired naval officer stated that the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, which is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), has a membership of more than one million people nationwide.

He claimed that if the government provided formal recognition and coordination, the organisation could help neutralise the estimated 100,000 bandits operating across the country.

“If given the opportunity, we can face them and neutralise the threat. We lead from the front, we don’t wait for the police or the army. In fact, the military understands our role and has worked with us on several occasions,” he said.

Abubakar also noted that several of the group’s volunteers had previously attempted to join formal security services but were unsuccessful.

“Many of us were rejected, not because we lack the passion or ability, but because we don’t have the right connections. We have the drive and the local knowledge. All we ask for is a chance to serve,” Abubakar said.

He maintained that the group’s operations complement those of existing law enforcement agencies and that official recognition would enable better coordination.

“We’re not asking for handouts—we’re asking for support and collaboration. Our goal is to restore normalcy and return Nigeria to a state of peace and security,” he said.

According to him, the VGN’s proximity to local communities gives it access to useful information and early warning about emerging security threats.

“As the first line of defence, we live among the communities we protect, giving us insight into local terrain, language, and daily life. Our focus should be on safeguarding real targets; markets, schools, streets, places of worship, and business centres, where ordinary people live and work,” Abubakar said.

He added that while the group lacks advanced technology, its connection to local communities remains a strength.

“Our strength lies in our numbers, over a million members surpassing any other security agency in the country, We don’t need advanced technology; our greatest asset is our deep connection to the communities we serve,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Oba Dr Olu Adeoye, Chairman of Obas of Yoruba in the FCT, said he had been engaging relevant authorities, including the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the Commissioner of Police, on measures to address security challenges in the territory.

He said several meetings had been held with community and national leaders to tackle kidnapping and other criminal activities in the FCT.

“We’ve agreed to work together to flush them out. Our programme is already in motion, and by tomorrow, we’ll be holding a strategic meeting at the villa. While these challenges are not unique to the FCT, we are determined to find lasting solutions,” he said.